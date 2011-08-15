Rallying commodities haul Britain's FTSE higher

* FTSE 100 index up 0.6 percent
* Miners, oils higher on improving demand hopes
* Banks weak ahead of euro zone debt meeting
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Aug 15 A rally by commodity issues on a
brighter demand picture pulled Britain's top share index higher
on Monday, though weakness in banks dented some sentiment as
investors looked cautiously ahead towards a key meeting on
Tuesday on the euro zone debt crisis.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy will meet German Chancellor
Angela Merkel in Paris to discuss further steps to alleviate the
crisis, though one mooted remedy, the creation of common euro
area bonds, is not on the agenda.
"If there can be an agreement allowing greater fiscal
co-ordination the market should take this as a positive. The
market needs some clarity for investor confidence," said Atif
Latif, Director of Trading Equities & Derivatives at Guardian
Stockbrokers.
The FTSE 100 index closed up 30.55 points, or 0.6
percent, at 5,350.58, extending its rally into a third straight
session since hitting a one-year closing low last Wednesday.
Market movements were calmer than last week's gyrations,
when the UK blue-chip index swung in a range of more than 500
points over five trading sessions. Volumes were also quieter at
73.5 percent of the 90-day average.
Strength in energy and mining stocks provided the main prop
for the blue chip gains, helped by data on Monday showing
Japan's economy shrank much less than expected in the second
quarter.
BP led the rally by integrated oils, up 2.9 percent.
. BP and GDF Suez , the French utility, have
separately put their interests in two gas fields in the North
Sea on the block as the sell-off of mature assets in the region
gathers pace, the Financial Times said.
Among the specialty miners boosted by firmer
metal prices, Kazakhmys and Lonmin were two of
the best performers, up 3.5 percent and 2.9 percent.
Precious metals miner Fresnillo was also a top FTSE
100 gainer, up 4.1 percent.
Elsewhere with the blue chip risers, insurer Standard Life
took on 2.1 percent as JP Morgan Cazenove raised its
rating to "overweight" following recent results.
And insurance consolidator Resolution firmed 3.1
percent ahead of its first-half results due on Tuesday.
U.S. blue chips were 0.8 percent higher by London's
close, boosted by M&A news in the technology and cable sectors.
BANKS BEATEN
Banks , the chief focus of last week's market
turbulence on heightened concerns over the sector's sovereign
debt exposure, beat a retreat after a bounce on Friday when a
short-term ban on short-selling of financial stocks in four
European countries seemed to help sentiment.
"The ban is heckled by many as a pointless exercise, and the
lack of volume today gives ammunition to those who believe its
only achievement is to reduce liquidity at a time of rampant
volatility," said Will Hedden, Sales Trader at IG Index.
Barclays was the biggest banking faller, down 2.1
percent and impacted by press reports saying the Independent
Commission on Banking is ready to defy the big banks and impose
tougher than expected "ring fencing" of retail and investment
banking activities when it presents its report on Sept 12.
Accounting software firm Sage Group was the top FTSE
100 faller, down 2.1 percent as Goldman Sachs downgraded its
rating to "sell" from "neutral" as part of a review cutting
estimates and target prices across the technology sector.
Staffing group Michael Page was the biggest mid cap
casualty, down 8.1 percent, after its first-half results missed
expectations, with Deutsche Bank cutting its rating to "hold".
(Editing by David Cowell)
