Rallying commodities haul Britain's FTSE higher

* FTSE 100 index up 0.6 percent

* Miners, oils higher on improving demand hopes

* Banks weak ahead of euro zone debt meeting

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, Aug 15 A rally by commodity issues on a brighter demand picture pulled Britain's top share index higher on Monday, though weakness in banks dented some sentiment as investors looked cautiously ahead towards a key meeting on Tuesday on the euro zone debt crisis.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris to discuss further steps to alleviate the crisis, though one mooted remedy, the creation of common euro area bonds, is not on the agenda.

"If there can be an agreement allowing greater fiscal co-ordination the market should take this as a positive. The market needs some clarity for investor confidence," said Atif Latif, Director of Trading Equities & Derivatives at Guardian Stockbrokers.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 30.55 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,350.58, extending its rally into a third straight session since hitting a one-year closing low last Wednesday.

Market movements were calmer than last week's gyrations, when the UK blue-chip index swung in a range of more than 500 points over five trading sessions. Volumes were also quieter at 73.5 percent of the 90-day average.

Strength in energy and mining stocks provided the main prop for the blue chip gains, helped by data on Monday showing Japan's economy shrank much less than expected in the second quarter.

BP led the rally by integrated oils, up 2.9 percent. . BP and GDF Suez , the French utility, have separately put their interests in two gas fields in the North Sea on the block as the sell-off of mature assets in the region gathers pace, the Financial Times said.

Among the specialty miners boosted by firmer metal prices, Kazakhmys and Lonmin were two of the best performers, up 3.5 percent and 2.9 percent.

Precious metals miner Fresnillo was also a top FTSE 100 gainer, up 4.1 percent.

Elsewhere with the blue chip risers, insurer Standard Life took on 2.1 percent as JP Morgan Cazenove raised its rating to "overweight" following recent results.

And insurance consolidator Resolution firmed 3.1 percent ahead of its first-half results due on Tuesday.

U.S. blue chips were 0.8 percent higher by London's close, boosted by M&A news in the technology and cable sectors.

BANKS BEATEN

Banks , the chief focus of last week's market turbulence on heightened concerns over the sector's sovereign debt exposure, beat a retreat after a bounce on Friday when a short-term ban on short-selling of financial stocks in four European countries seemed to help sentiment.

"The ban is heckled by many as a pointless exercise, and the lack of volume today gives ammunition to those who believe its only achievement is to reduce liquidity at a time of rampant volatility," said Will Hedden, Sales Trader at IG Index.

Barclays was the biggest banking faller, down 2.1 percent and impacted by press reports saying the Independent Commission on Banking is ready to defy the big banks and impose tougher than expected "ring fencing" of retail and investment banking activities when it presents its report on Sept 12.

Accounting software firm Sage Group was the top FTSE 100 faller, down 2.1 percent as Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating to "sell" from "neutral" as part of a review cutting estimates and target prices across the technology sector.

Staffing group Michael Page was the biggest mid cap casualty, down 8.1 percent, after its first-half results missed expectations, with Deutsche Bank cutting its rating to "hold".

(Editing by David Cowell)

