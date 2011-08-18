REFILE-FTSE led lower by miners on demand worries

(Removes extraneous "the" in first paragraph)
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Aug 18 Britain's top shares fell on
Thursday, led down by miners on concerns over further fiscal
tightening in China, and banks on nagging worries over Europe's
debt situation.
The benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 55.38 points,
or 1 percent, at 5,276.22 by 0818 GMT, having shed 0.5 percent
on Wednesday.
Trading will likely to be volatile ahead of the expiry of
monthly futures and options on Friday.
"The FTSE is trying to find a level ahead of option
expiration tomorrow. It is more about the positioning of the
large derivatives books over the next 24 hours than anything
else," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead
Capital, which has about $500 million of assets under
management.
"Unless you have a view on that, it might be wise to stay on
the sidelines for now," he said.
Miners retreated after gains in the previous
session, with the sector dented by weaker copper prices
and investor anxiety over a potential interest rate rise in top
consumer China after a rise in its central bank's bill yields.
Adding to the glum demand picture, economists at Deutsche
Bank have downgraded their 2011 and 2012 growth forecasts for
China.
And Morgan Stanley has cut its forecast for global growth,
citing "recent policy errors" in the United States and Europe,
plus prospects of further fiscal tightening in 2012.
Kazakhmys was worst off, down 2.8 percent, while Rio
Tinto shed 2.1 percent, and Vedanta Resources
fell back 1.9 percent.
Eurasian Natural Resources bucked the weak sector
trend, climbing 0.5 percent, having also outperformed its peers
on Wednesday after posting first-half profit at the top end of
expectations.
The Financial Times reported on Thursday that a criminal
case involving the three billionaire shareholders behind ENRC
has been settled.
Technology firms were hit as downbeat earnings releases
after Wall Street's close on Wednesday soured sentiment in the
sector, already knocked by U.S. computer maker Dell's
disappointing sales outlook issued after-hours on Tuesday.
Chip designer ARM Holdings fell 1.8 percent, while
business software firm Sage Group slipped 1.3 percent
following news that tech firm NetApp Inc's revenue
missed expectations and JDS Uniphase issued a weak
first-quarter outlook.
Financials extended their falls from the previous session
when a summit between the French President and German Chancellor
failed to calm nerves about the euro zone debt crisis and left
investors anxious about the impact of plans for a new tax on the
industry.
Barclays topped the blue-chip fallers' list, off
3.4 percent, while Royal Bank of Scotland dropped 2.5
percent.
Traders said volumes would likely remain subdued in the near
term, as the coming weeks contain very little in the way of
important news flow, with the latest earnings season largely
over.
"It's massively quiet ... There's no risk appetite out there
really," said Yusuf Heusen, senior sales trader at IG Index.
"There's no volume going in the market, and these are
typically the slowest two weeks of the year for me, apart from
Christmas. Any move's going to be exaggerated. The problem is
there's a massive risk to the downside if there's bad data."
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Will Waterman)