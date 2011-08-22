FTSE ends higher as defensives lead relief rally

* FTSE 100 ends up 1.1 pct; bucks 3-day slide
* Yield hunters eye beaten down blue-chips' dividend
attraction
* Volatile, rangebound trade seen lasting into Sept.
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Aug 22 British blue-chip stocks rose to
buck a three-session slide as dividend-yield hunters ploughed
back into beaten-down defensive stocks, albeit in low volume,
volatile trade that could have further to run, traders said.
Vodafone , Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and
GlaxoSmithKline added most points to the FTSE 100
index on Monday as the recent fall, which took 6 percent
off Europe's leading equity market, drew in bargain hunters.
"Buying interest is favouring the safe havens, and
specifically the higher-yielding stocks," Andy Ash, head of
sales at Monument Securities said, as the dividend yield
relative to that on offer in the bond markets was "historically
very attractive".
The dividend yield on the FTSE 100 is currently around 4.3
percent, according to Thomson Reuters data, and income funds
were among those taking advantage, buying stock and selling
out-of-the-money calls to enhance the yield, Ash said.
Short-term the market had found a trading range between
5,000 and 5,500, he added as "yield buyers were happy to buy the
market" at the lower level, while macroeconomic concerns
provided resistance.
As a result, the market would likely "whipsaw between these
levels ... over the next two or three weeks", Ash said.
The UK's premier index closed the day up 1.1 percent at
5,095.30 points, in the middle of its trading range, although
volumes were just 80 percent of the 30-day daily average, with
many traders away from their desks for the summer break.
In spite of the session gain, the index remains down 12
percent so far in August and 14 percent year-to-date, weighed by
global growth and euro zone sovereign debt concerns, albeit by
not as much as the French and German blue-chip indexes.
Dmytro Bondar, technical analyst at Royal Bank of Scotland,
said the fact the index had failed to break above 5,202 points
could suggest a deeper correction is due, while momentum
oscillators showed mixed signals.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index was showing bullish
divergence, while the slow stochastic had formed a bearish
signal known as a "negative crossover".
Looking ahead, he said there was good support at 5,034
points, but a close below could indicate a "high chance of
another fall before recovery".
BANKS SHORTED
Not every stock enjoyed the bounce, however, particularly
among the heavily sold off banking sector, which slid further as
short-sellers continued to eye it in the face of a ban in other
parts of Europe.
Standard Chartered , Barclays , Lloyds
Banking Group were among the biggest weighted fallers,
while Royal Bank of Scotland fell 5.3 percent in heavy
volume, at 162 percent of its 90-day daily average.
"If you can't short French banks, Italian banks, Spanish
banks, you have to short something that's as close to, and
that's why they're shorting UK banks," Monument Securities' Ash
said.
(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - *
UK stock report
FTSE index: <0#.FTS6>
techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:>
Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index:
FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index:
Market digest: Top 10 by vol:
Top price gainers: Top % gainers:
Top price losers: Top % losers:
* For related news, click on - *
UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street:
Gilts report: Euro bond report
Pan European stock report:
Tokyo stocks: HK stocks:
Sterling report: Dollar report:
* For company prices, click on - *
Company directory: By sector:
* For pan-European market data and news, click on - *
Daily European stocks report........................
European Equities speed guide................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index...........................
DJ STOXX index...................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................
Top 25 European pct gainers....................
Top 25 European pct losers.....................
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)