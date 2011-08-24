Firmer miners prop up Britain's FTSE

* FTSE 100 index up 0.2 percent

* Miners provide support; BHP Billiton up after results

* Admiral sinks on combined ratio concerns

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, Aug 24 Britain's leading share index clung on to modest gains on Wednesday, supported by strength in heavyweight miners, albeit with volumes very thin and investors nervous ahead of a key speech by Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday.

Specialty miners held firm as copper prices ticked higher on hopes Bernanke will provide further stimulus to support the faltering U.S. economy which would improve the demand environment for metals.

BHP Billiton added 1.0 percent after the miner posted record second-half profits driven largely by soaring prices for iron ore, and awarded investors with a big hike in dividends on top of its hefty expansion plans.

At 1141 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 10.53 points, or 0.2 percent at 5,139.95 in choppy trade, having fallen back from an opening peak at 5,154.96.

The UK index, however, bounced off an early low of 5,098.14 just above a key support level at 5,096.17, a 23.6 percent retracement from its March 2009 low to February 2011 high.

Volume was low at just 28 percent of the 90-day average.

Part-nationalised lenders Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group also both bounced higher after recent falls, up 2.2 percent and 1 percent respectively.

But overall banks were weaker as a sector, weighed down by falls from gobal heavyweight HSBC off 0.6 percent, while Barclays shed 1.1 percent.

"The potential for substantial further impairment is still present, and further capital raising will be needed to repair balance sheets," said Colin McLean, managing director of SVM Asset Management.

"This prospect - combined with the lower dividends the bank sector now delivers - makes it unattractive for investors."

Integrated oils were the biggest blue chip sector fallers as the price of crude oil CLc1 slipped back after earlier gains.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) shed 0.9 percent and BP lost 0.3 percent, also both impacted by price target cuts across the sector by Citigroup.

However Tullow Oil was the top blue chip gainer, up 5.8 percent after the oil explorer posted soaring first-half profits, doubled its dividend and said it expected to conclude a long-awaited deal in Uganda in September.

Hedge fund manager Man Group was also a big FTSE 100 gainer, up 5.6 percent after weekly net asset value data for the firm's flagship AHL fund, published after the close on Tuesday, showed a 4.3 percent weekly rise, and as HSBC upgraded its rating for the group to "overweight" from "underweight".

ADMIRAL UNDERWATER

Motor insurer Admiral was the biggest blue chip faller, sliding 7.8 percent after its first-half results disappointed, with analysts citing a rise in the company's combined ratio -- a measure of how profitable an insurer is -- as a reason for the stock's decline.

Outsourcing firm Serco shed 3.3 percent after it said it saw challenges in the United States and UK lasting up to 24 months following first-half results.

No British economic data was released on Wednesday, so investors looked across the Atlantic to U.S. durable goods data, due at 1230 GMT, for any signs to the strength of the economy ahead of Bernanke's Jackson Hole speech.

Ahead of that data, U.S. stock futures DJc1, SPc1, NDc1 pointed to a weaker open for Wall Street on Wednesday following hefty gains in the previous session.

"With a lot of uncertainty - GDP numbers from the UK and U.S., Bernanke speaking in Jackson Hole and the short selling restriction due to expire on Euro banks (all on Friday) - once again it could well be a risk-off mentality that prevails," said Ben Critchley, sales trader at IG Index. (Editing by Jonathan Loades-Carter)

