FTSE set for biggest monthly fall since Oct 2008

* FTSE 100 up 0.9 pct
* UK REITs hit by broker downgrades
* Schroders drops as Citi downgrades
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Aug 31 Britain's top share index is on
track for its biggest monthly fall since October 2008, just
after the collapse of Lehman Brothers, as weak economic growth
and the European sovereign debt crisis worry investors.
The FTSE 100 index ticked higher on Wednesday, led
by beaten-down mining stocks, as investors bet on more measures
from the U.S. central bank to stimulate the sluggish economy.
The mood has darkened on both sides of the Atlantic.
A survey in the UK on Wednesday showed that confidence among
British consumers fell to its lowest level in four months in
August, a sign they will keep a tight rein on spending,
hampering a fragile economic recovery.
This followed U.S. figures on Tuesday showing consumer
confidence slid in August to its lowest level in two years
which, along with minutes from the latest Federal Reserve
meeting, cemented a growing belief the Fed will have to
intervene with aggressive steps when it meets in late September.
"Confidence is absolutely crucial of course to the recovery
which is taking a battering... consumers make up a huge
proportion of the economy," Angus Campbell, head of sales at
Capital Spreads, said.
"The bad data that two weeks ago would have caused a massive
sell-off is now priced in, and you're actually seeing investors
betting more on the prospects of further quantitative easing
from the U.S. That's the main reason why we're higher."
To reflect a new, more subdued second half of the year,
Citigroup has amended forecasts and price targets for UK asset
managers, with Schroders topping the blue-chip fallers'
list, off 4.4 percent, as the broker cut its rating to "hold".
"Short term: Falling markets mean lower AUM, lower
management fees, lower performance fees," Citi said in a note.
"Longer term, down markets and high volatility increase
investor fear, leading to subdued and/or negative fund flows. We
expect this to delay AUM (assets under management) and revenue
recovery, even if markets recover swiftly from here."
The broker said that, for a falling market, its top picks
would be Man Group , citing its flagship AHL fund as a
catalyst, and midcap Ashmore , which Citi lifted to
"buy" on valuation grounds.
Shares in the pair enjoyed respective gains of 1.2 percent
and 1 percent, with Man Group also given a fillip, according to
traders, from a Morgan Stanley upgrade to "overweight".
British Land and Land Securities shed 1.5
percent and 0.8 percent respectively, with traders citing the
impact of double-downgrades for both by Morgan Stanley in a
cautious review of the European real estate sector.
The FTSE 100 index was up 49.40 points, or 0.9
percent, at 5,318.06 by 0830 GMT, having climbed 2.7 percent on
Tuesday when the index played catch-up with Europe after a long
holiday weekend.
"(The) FTSE has finally broken and stayed above 5,270 which
had been acting as resistance," Darren Sinden, senior sales
trader at Silverwind Securities, said.
"The UK index has also moved above its 20 day exponential
moving average found at 5,290 and looks set to test back above
5,300 in the near future. If it can make/sustain that move then
we could think about levels like 5,375."
Mining stocks were the main force behind the UK
blue-chip index's rise, building on an advance from the previous
session as bargain hunters moved in on the beleaguered sector
which has fallen nearly 12 percent in August.
Smith & Nephew was the standout individual performer,
up 5.1 percent and extending Tuesday's gains, as long-standing
bid talk was revived and after Deutsche Bank initiated coverage
with a "buy" rating on Tuesday.
U.S. rivals Stryker Corp and Biomet were mentioned
in press reports as possible suitors for Smith & Nephew, which
reportedly attracted the interest of Johnson & Johnson
late last year before it bought Switzerland's Synthes instead.
Ex-dividend factors clipped 0.25 point off the FTSE 100
index on Wednesday, with Capita , Serco and John
Wood Group losing their payout attractions.
* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - *
UK stock report
FTSE index: <0#.FTS6>
techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:>
Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index:
FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index:
Market digest: Top 10 by vol:
Top price gainers: Top % gainers:
Top price losers: Top % losers:
* For related news, click on - *
UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street:
Gilts report: Euro bond report
Pan European stock report:
Tokyo stocks: HK stocks:
Sterling report: Dollar report:
* For company prices, click on - *
Company directory: By sector:
* For pan-European market data and news, click on - *
Daily European stocks report........................
European Equities speed guide................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index...........................
DJ STOXX index...................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................
Top 25 European pct gainers....................
Top 25 European pct losers.....................
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Erica Billingham)