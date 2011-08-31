FTSE rallies, but August worst month in 2-1/2yrs

* FTSE up 2.4 pct as economic data boosts case for QE3

* UK benchmark index down 7.2 pct in August on economic worries

* Beaten down commods help FTSE rally

* British Land hit by downgrade

By David Brett

LONDON, Aug 31 Britain's top share index climbed 2.4 percent on Wednesday as poor economic data in Britain and abroad fuelled expectations of further economic stimulus but it still recorded the worst monthly performance since February 2009.

The UK's benchmark FTSE 100 index closed up 125.87 points or 2.4 percent at 5,394.53, on the final trading day in August.

The index, however, was down 7.2 percent on the month in which the U.S. lost its triple-A credit rating. Without the final day surge, August could have been the FTSE's worst month since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

Throughout August, worries over the health of the global economic recovery and the lack of unity shown by governments worldwide in tackling the slowdown have dented investor appetite for riskier assets such as equities.

"With fiscal policy nowhere, investment bankers are being forced to take on the role of sorting out the economy because politicians can't," Louise Cooper, markets analyst at BGC Partners, said.

"I think there will be QE3 (more quantatitive easing). It will bounce the markets although not as much as last time and I don't think it sorts out the underlying problem which is we have too much debt."

On Wednesday, the economic data continued to fall foul of market expectations as UK consumer confidence fell to its lowest level in four months in August.

In the U.S., a midwest business barometer fell to a near two-year low, while the pace of U.S. private sector job growth slowed in August for the second month in a row.

Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas became the latest to cut their world GDP forecasts, reducing global growth estimates to just 3.8 percent for 2011 and 3.7 percent for 2012.

The troubling data and downgrades are concerning policymakers and the minutes released on Tuesday from the most recent Fed board meeting indicated several policymakers backed further monetary easing to support growth.

"What we learned from the minutes was that 'a few members' had wanted even more aggressive action at the August meeting, but accepted the language change as a 'measured' step in that direction," analysts at RBS said

"This development is likely to fuel hopes for further easing in September."

RISK ON ... FOR NOW

Further quantitative easing would likely lead to lower interest rates for longer, which tends to spur lending, spending and economic expansion.

Lower rates also suppresses appetite for other asset classes such as cash and bonds, and fuel demand for riskier assets such as equities, with smashed down mining and oil and gas shares being picked up on the cheap.

Thomson Reuters Datastream showed the FTSE 100 carrying a one-year forward price-to-earnings of 9.9, against a 10-year average of 14.1.

Commodities trader Glencore rose 5.5 percent, while global miner Xstrata added 5.2 percent.

Building supplies firm Wolseley climbed 5 percent in light volumes as Exane BNP Paribas raised its rating on the firm to "outperform" on valuation grounds, but in the same note cut its rating and earnings estimates on the European building materials sector on concerns over slowing growth.

Elsewhere, Smith & Nephew , the maker of artificial knees and hips, rose 4.9 percent, as long-standing bid talk was reheated with U.S. rivals Stryker Corp and Biomet mentioned in press reports as potential suitors.

On the downside, British Land shed 0.9 percent after double-downgrades for both by Morgan Stanley in a cautious review of the European real estate sector.

Schroders dropped as Citigroup downgraded its rating for the firm to "hold" from "buy" in a downbeat review of the UK asset management sector.

BGC's Cooper noted utilities, such as Unitied Utilities and Severn Trent , are trading at 12 times PE, "unusually, more expensively than the market".

"I remember in bull markets of the 1990s this sector trading at around half the market's PE," Cooper said.

"So utilities, by trading at a market premium shows, like the soaring gold price and the strength of the Swiss Franc, how investors are willing to pay for safety."

(Editing by Andrew Callus)

* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - * UK stock report FTSE index: <0#.FTS6> techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:> Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index: FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index: Market digest: Top 10 by vol: Top price gainers: Top % gainers: Top price losers: Top % losers: * For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street: Gilts report: Euro bond report Pan European stock report: Tokyo stocks: HK stocks: Sterling report: Dollar report: * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: By sector: * For pan-European market data and news, click on - * Daily European stocks report........................ European Equities speed guide................ FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... DJ STOXX index................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. Top 25 European pct gainers.................... Top 25 European pct losers.....................