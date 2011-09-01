Banks bolster FTSE as U.S. data sparks rally

* FTSE 100 index up 0.5 pct, rallying from earlier falls

* Banks lead gainers on reform delay hopes

* Miners weaker as Chinese data knocks copper price

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, Sept 1 A bounce back by banks hauled Britain's leading share index higher on Thursday, with earlier falls reversed in the afternoon after stronger than expected manufacturing data allayed fears over the health of the U.S. economy, ahead of a key jobs report.

At the close, the FTSE 100 index was up 24.12 points, or 0.5 percent at 5,418.65, after battling around the psychologically important 5,400 level, having rallied more than 5 percent over the previous two sessions.

Recently beaten-down banks provided the main bright spots, with Royal Bank of Scotland , Lloyds Banking Group , and Barclays up 5.6 percent to 8.2 percent as investors reacted positively to reports of delays to proposed British banking reforms.

Britain's banks look set to escape any major immediate restructuring following the Independent Commission on Banking's (ICB) final report, due to be published on September 12, the Financial Times reported.

British wealth manager Hargreaves Lansdown was the top FTSE gainer, however, up 17.7 percent after its full-year results showed assets under administration rose by more than expected, prompting Numis Securities to raise its estimates, target price, and rating for the stock.

U.S. blue chips were 0.1 percent higher by London's close, in choppy morning trade supported by the higher than expected U.S. August ISM manufacturing reading.

"Such news doesn't bode well for proponents of QE3 and the lifeboat full of cheap money that accompanies it, although it is once again a reminder that things perhaps aren't quite as bad as the doomsayers may on occasion make out," said Will Hedden, sales trader at IG Index.

The market rally over the past few sessions has been fuelled by hopes a Federal Reserve meeting in September could green-light a third programme of quantitative easing (QE3) to aid the fragile U.S. economic recovery.

The run of downbeat domestic economic data continued as British manufacturing activity shrank at its fastest pace in over two years in August.

MINERS RETREAT

Specialty miners were among the top blue chip fallers, tracking weaker copper prices which were weighed by weak export orders from big metal consumer China, and as investors locked in recent gains, with the sector having led the blue chip rally on Wednesday.

Precious metals miners also fell back as the gold price eased, with Fresnillo the top blue chip faller, down 3.7 percent, while Randgold Resources lost 1.4 percent impacted by an Oriel Securities downgrade to "hold".

Integrated oil was the worst performing blue chip sector, hit by a big fall from BP , off 3.5 percent.

BP was knocked by worries about the future for its operations in Russia, after a raid on the firm's Moscow office on Wednesday highlighted its vulnerability in that oil-rich country, as well as by concerns over a tropical storm developing in the Gulf of Mexico, a year on from a devastating oil spill.

Among individual stocks, ITV shed 2.5 percent as Nomura downgraded its rating for the UK broadcaster to "neutral" from "buy", cutting its target price to 75 pence from 105 pence, in a review of the media sector.

Technical analyst Bill McNamara at Charles Stanley remained cautious on the outlook for the FTSE 100 index.

"There is still not enough evidence to suggest that the market has found a short-term bottom, let alone a lasting one. Heading into September there are still compelling reasons for investors to be viewing equities with extreme caution."

(Editing by Hardcastle)

* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - * UK stock report FTSE index: <0#.FTS6> techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:> Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index: FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index: Market digest: Top 10 by vol: Top price gainers: Top % gainers: Top price losers: Top % losers: * For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street: Gilts report: Euro bond report Pan European stock report: Tokyo stocks: HK stocks: Sterling report: Dollar report: * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: By sector: * For pan-European market data and news, click on - * Daily European stocks report........................ European Equities speed guide................ FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... DJ STOXX index................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. Top 25 European pct gainers.................... Top 25 European pct losers.....................