REFILE-FTSE retreats ahead of U.S. jobs data

(Corrects typo in paragraph 3)
* FTSE down 2 pct ahead of U.S. non-farm jobs data
* Banks, miners and oils all fall as investors flee risk
* Food retailers slide, Citigroup cuts Morrison's rating
By David Brett
LONDON, Sept 2 Banks and commodity stocks
dragged Britain's top share index lower by midday on Friday, as
investors reverted to risk-off mode following three days of
gains, ahead of U.S. jobs data.
August U.S. non-farm payrolls, due out at 1230 GMT, were
forecast to have risen 75,000, after a 117,000 increase in July,
with the unemployment rate seen static at 9.1 percent, although
there were worries the actual figure could undershoot these
forecasts.
"Some estimates are now more slanted towards the 25,000
mark. Traders should not discount the potential for there to be
a negative number either," Giles Watts, head of equities at City
Index, said.
"Considering that the actual figure could have a big bearing
on what the Fed do at their September FOMC meeting and the fact
that various estimates for payrolls have been downgraded
throughout the week, there is a sense of heightened tension in
the markets."
London's blue-chip index was down 107.02 points at
5,311.63, or 2 percent by 1055 GMT, while U.S. stock index
futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street on Friday, on
concerns the key labor market report could still show signs the
U.S. economy was falling into recession.
Heightening worries ahead of the data, the White House,
already struggling to turn around the high U.S. unemployment
rate, cut its economic growth outlook for the next two years.
Riskier equities bore the brunt of selling as Barclays
led the banking sector lower, surrendering most of its
previous session's gains, falling 4.4 percent.
Integrated oils fell too with the added concern
that a storm brewing offshore in the Gulf of Mexico could
disrupt production for major oil and gas producers.
Miners , the main thrust behind the index's
recent gains, also lost ground, hurt as Thursday's data showed
growth in the world's global manufacturing sector all but
disappeared in August, and weak export orders from big metal
consumer China.
Andy Ash, head of sales at Monument Securities, said
fundamental concerns about the global economy remain and that is
reflected in the pricing of other asset classes.
"The recent rally was just a technical rally. If you look at
some of the bond spreads, the Italian bond has moved from 5.10
and has been out to 5.23 today, so all the concerns that were
there are still there," he said.
Gold, a historical safe haven, began its march again towards
the $1,900 an ounce level. That helped Randgold Resources
rally 1.3 percent after recent falls, as investors
bought the gold miner as a proxy for the precious metal.
Elsewhere UK food retailers were weaker, led by Wm Morrison
, down 1.4 percent as Citigroup downgraded its rating to
"hold" from "buy" as part of a review in which it recommends
avoiding the sector.
"The cosy, consolidated UK food retail market is destined to
turn ugly if the economy shuffles sideways Japan-style and
capacity growth plans roll on as planned," the broker said in a
note.
Morrison's next trading update is due out on Thursday.
Firms under threat from demotion to the FTSE 250
when the quarterly review takes place next week, endured a mixed
session with 3I Group down 4.3 percent, while Inmarsat
was one of the few risers, up 0.5 percent.
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)
* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - *
UK stock report
FTSE index: <0#.FTS6>
techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:>
Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index:
FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index:
Market digest: Top 10 by vol:
Top price gainers: Top % gainers:
Top price losers: Top % losers:
* For related news, click on - *
UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street:
Gilts report: Euro bond report
Pan European stock report:
Tokyo stocks: HK stocks:
Sterling report: Dollar report:
* For company prices, click on - *
Company directory: By sector:
* For pan-European market data and news, click on - *
Daily European stocks report........................
European Equities speed guide................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index...........................
DJ STOXX index...................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................
Top 25 European pct gainers....................
Top 25 European pct losers.....................