FTSE bounces as investors look for value

* FTSE up 0.7 percent

* Whitbread top gainer as Q2 growth acclerates

* Commodities bounce after sharp falls

* Retailers down as Citigroup cuts sector to "neutral"

By David Brett

LONDON, Sept 6 Britain's top share index rose on Tuesday, with commodity stocks leading the gainers as investors nervously dipped their toes back into the market looking for value in beaten-down shares.

"We should take a deep breath and remember that the fundamentals are much better than 2008; companies are generally in good shape and traders are less heavily leveraged," David Miller partner at Cheviot, which has 3.5 billion pounds of assets under management.

Investors rewarded companies that manage to maintain growth in austere times.

Whitbread was the top FTSE 100 riser, gaining 4.8 percent after the hotel and coffee shop operator reported accelerating sales growth in the second quarter.

The benchmark index was up 33.81 points or 0.7 percent, at 5,136.39 by 0750 GMT.

The index has shed near 6 percent in the last two trading days as poor jobs data from the United States, downbeat global PMI economic data and worries over the European sovereign debt crisis prompted investors to flee risky equities.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs, however, said despite the near-term risks it continues to believe the market offered value.

"In order to justify current prices you need to have a pretty pessimistic view of long-term returns and growth - we reckon the market is priced for something like only 1 percent (per annum) long-term dividend growth and a fall in return on equity to below the long-term average."

Miners , which have fallen 24 percent in the year to date, and integrated oil stocks , down 13.3 percent in 2011, supported on the upside. Both sectors are experiencing their worst year since 2008, the year Lehman Brothers collapsed.

Global miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton each rose 1.2 percent, while oil major BP added 1.1 percent.

Investors remained tentative. That was highlighted by some of the top risers on the index which included defensively perceived stocks such as Imperial Tobacco and telecoms firm Vodafone .

Traders said Imperial Tobacco, up 1.4 percent, was boosted by Morgan Stanley which added the firm to its best ideas list.

Vodafone rose 1.4 percent and UBS added the company to its European "Key Call" list.

"Vodafone Europe relative tariffs are better positioned than in 2008, its geographic exposure means growth can be sustained, and dividend payments from Verizon Wireless (VZW) are ongoing and will rise in our view," UBS said.

Traders said near-term the market wasn't going anywhere and just enjoying a rally before the U.S. market reopens after the long holiday weekend.

"We're experiecning a tepid rebound in thin volumes. Volatility has returned with a vengeance and these are markets that just can't be trusted," Jimmy Yates, head of equities at CMC Markets, said.

"With so many macro issues lingering it's hard to see any rally at this stage being meaningful. This could be the calm before the storm depending on what the U.S. market does this afternoon."

RETAIL WOE

Retailers continued to get hit as Citigroup downgraded its rating on the sector to "neutral" and cut its earnings forecast for retail stocks in light of recent gloomy economic indicators.

Marks and Spencer fell 1.0 percent as the broker cut its recommendation on the high street retailer to "hold", while Kingfisher was down 0.7 percent as Citigroup cut its target price.

Trading in banks was choppy in early trade as worries over their exposure to Europe's debt crisis weighed on sentiment towards the sector.

Barclays was down 0.5 percent.

"In light of the escalating eurozone crisis and deteriorating global economic conditions, we believe the banking sector has fully fallen back into 'crisis mode', be it with respect to funding or revenue generation," UBS said in a note.

James Hughes, senior market analyst at Alpari, said: "It is widely thought that the crisis in Europe will claim many of the eurozone governments, leaving in their place administrations that are even more opposed to giving financial aid to the more at risk nations and the creation of 'Euro Bonds', the only measure that some think will save the Euro."

There was no key domestic economic data scheduled for release on Tuesday.

