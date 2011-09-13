Britain's FTSE ticks up, Cairn Energy drops

* FTSE 100 up 0.75 percent

* Cairn Energy drops on Greenland well failure

* Banks reverse earlier session falls

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Sept 13 Britain's leading share index turned slightly positive early in the afternoon session on Tuesday as bank stocks recovered from earlier lows and bears battled bulls for supremacy in choppy trading.

A Financial Times report that Italy had asked China to buy Italian bonds initially boosted Britain's bluechip index but those gains evaporated as traders cast doubt on the report. Sentiment recovered later in the morning session.

A five-year Italian bond auction suggested demand was weak and yields hit their highest level since the start of the euro.

"Investors seem to be on a knife edge with the battle between bulls and bears finely balanced and at some point one group will gain the upper hand," said Simon Denham, chief executive officer at Capital Spreads.

Banks, however, reversed early weakness to be the best sector performer with the sector index up 1 percent after falling 6.1 percent in the past three-days.

The banking sector was helped by news that French president Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were set to make an announcement on Greece later in the day, but this was later denied by the French president's office.

Royal Bank of Scotland rose 4.9 percent to take the top riser spot after falling 8.7 percent over the past two days.

The FTSE 100 index was up 37 points, or 0.75 percent, at 5,164.64 points at 1240 GMT.

"It may only be a matter of time before the London market gives up its support and tests the 4,800 area again," Denham said.

Cairn Energy dropped 9 percent in volume nearly double its 90-day daily average to become the worst performer on the index after the company said no oil was found at its well off the coast of Greenland.

"So far the drilling programme in Greenland has yielded little encouragement," Oriel Securities analyst Richard Rose said, calling the result disappointing.

(Editing by David Cowell)

