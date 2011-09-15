Britain's FTSE gets Greek, technical boost

* FTSE 100 up 1.9 pct; eyes close above 5,300

* German, French support for Greece buoys market

* Kingfisher leads blue-chips; UK economic backdrop weakens

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Sept 15 Britain's leading shares remained higher around midday on Thursday and on course to break an eight-week-long downtrend, buoyed by a fresh attempt on the part of core euro zone leaders to shore up support for the debt-hit periphery.

The creation of a new rising channel in the previous session had helped fuel a technical rally in early trade, with a close above 5,300 points the next target for chartists.

Such a move would lift the FTSE 100 "through the downtrend that began at the end of July," Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley said, and would "imply that it was ready to test the upper end of its recent trading range again, in the vicinity of 5,450."

The fresh catalyst for bulls came overnight in the form of a conference call between the leaders of Germany, France and Greece during which the core euro zone leaders once again reiterated support for Athens.

In light of recent comments from German politicians and others ratcheting up market tensions around the idea of a Greek default, the fresh support was welcomed by markets as Athens awaits a fresh disbursement of funds.

"There were some people out there who thought that conference call was going to signal a tougher stance on the part of Germany and France, and effectively signal the start of a process of default," Ian Scott, Global Head of Equity Strategy and Quantitative Research, said.

"The fact that that hasn't happened ... I can understand why markets have rallied a bit."

While equity markets used the news as an excuse to move higher, credit markets were less optimistic and, tellingly, the cost of insuring Greek debt against default rose.

Many in the market still expect Greece to be forced to default at some stage but, more broadly, traders said, the market wants to see a unified response to the long-running debt crisis from politicians, especially as Spain and Italy also remain under debt-market pressure.

The fractious nature of the debate was highlighted once again on Thursday when German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected the idea of a common euro zone bond, just a day after European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said plans for such would be presented soon.

At 1058 GMT, the FTSE 100 index of leading UK blue-chips was up 1.8 percent, or 96.68 points, at 5,323.70, extending the recent rally into a third straight day, although it remains down 1.3 percent on the month and 9.8 percent year-to-date.

OILS, MACRO

Leading blue-chips higher was Kingfisher , Europe's biggest home improvements retailer, which rose 5 percent in volume that was more than its 90-day daily average in less than half a day's trade.

Forecast-beating first-half earnings drove the gain, but both Kingfisher and electricals group Kesa said sales were falling, a move backed up by UK August retail sales data released on Thursday.

Despite the weakening economic backdrop, Scott said equity valuations were "very attractive as long as the market avoids a prolonged double-dip recession".

"Even a moderate recession, I think, is fully priced in," he said, citing oils as a particularly cheap sector.

"Oils are having a reasonably good day and when you look at the way it's priced, it's priced in a way it was in late 2008, when crude was $40 a barrel."

Oil and index heavyweight BP , sold off since last year's Macondo oil spill, was also among gainers on Thursday, up 3.5 percent and adding most points to the index, as it enjoyed a second day of gains following a U.S. probe into the spill that was critical but split the blame between the firm, its partners in the field and contractors.

"We regard the publication of the report as a positive for sentiment on BP. It does not appear to contain substantial new revelations that might have been damaging to BP's reputation or legal position and it is another hurdle crossed in the process of restoring normality to BP's situation," RBS said in a note. (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

