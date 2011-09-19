FTSE drops on disappointment with euro zone meetings

* FTSE 100 down 1.7 percent

* Miners, banks lead index lower

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Sept 19 Britain's FTSE 100 share index fell on Monday morning after finance ministers failed to make headway on the euro zone debt crisis at weekend meetings, even as hopes ran high that the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce further monetary-easing moves this week.

Banking stocks , much of the weight behind Friday's FTSE 100 advance on optimism Europe would get a grip on the region's debt crisis, were the hardest hit.

Royal Bank of Scotland , Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group were left nursing respective falls of 5.9 percent, 4.6 percent and 4.5 percent.

Also denting Lloyds's shares was news its finance director Tim Tookey is to quit to join insurer Friends Life.

Miners fell sharply in tandem with falls in metals prices as the lack of progress in Europe prompted fears over slowing commodity demand.

Antofagasta and Kazakhmys led the sector lower, off 3.1 percent and 2.7 percent respectively.

Randgold Resources was the sole blue-chip gainer, up 0.1 percent, as investors searching for a safe haven supported the gold producer.

Markets were keenly awaiting a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday that may hint at further measures to bolster the world's biggest economy, after a string of disappointing economic data.

After a four-day rally by the FTSE 100 last week, news of a regional election defeat for German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the cancellation of a visit by Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou to the United States to chair an emergency meeting added to the renewed sense of unease.

And in meetings on Friday and Saturday in the Polish city of Wroclaw, EU finance ministers broke no new ground in dealing with the euro zone debt crisis.

"A bit of disappointment unfortunately coming out of the meeting in Poland," said Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"The net effect of that is that we pretty much seem in the same situation that we were before, with no concrete plans on the table in terms of how the debt situation is going to unravel."

By 0816 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 93.22 points, or 1.7 percent, at 5,275.19, having gained 0.6 percent on Friday.

James Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist, said that it is possible that the FTSE has reached a short-term overbought level.

"Based on the recent rally from 5,069.50 to 5,405.99, traders should watch for a potential short-term top formation, followed by a correction back to 5,237.75 to 5,198.04."

But a move back to this support zone may attract some interest, he added, since traders have been buying corrective dips. (Editing by Greg Mahlich)

* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - * UK stock report FTSE index: <0#.FTS6> techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:> Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index: FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index: Market digest: Top 10 by vol: Top price gainers: Top % gainers: Top price losers: Top % losers: * For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street: Gilts report: Euro bond report Pan European stock report: Tokyo stocks: HK stocks: Sterling report: Dollar report: * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: By sector: * For pan-European market data and news, click on - * Daily European stocks report........................ European Equities speed guide................ FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... DJ STOXX index................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. Top 25 European pct gainers.................... Top 25 European pct losers..................... (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Greg Mahlich)