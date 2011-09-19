Fresh debt crisis fallout hits FTSE banks, miners

* FTSE 100 down 1.9 pct near midday

* Political discord, fear of Greek default weighs

* Lloyds among worst hit; volatility up 10.5 pct

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Sept 19 Britain's top shares gave back a large chunk of last week's gain in less than half a day's trade on Monday after fresh evidence of the political disunity fuelling the region's debt crisis sent bank stocks tumbling.

Another election defeat in Germany for the ruling coalition, policy division between Europe and the U.S. and lack of action at a finance minister meeting, combined with fears Athens will fail to cut deep enough to secure fresh funds, fuelled a broad-based slide.

While Greece's finance minister reiterated his belief the next tranche of bailout funds would be released, international lenders ratcheted up the pressure ahead of a conference call between the parties later on Monday.

The net effect was that, "We are pretty much in the same situation that we were before, with no concrete plans on the table in terms of how the debt situation is going to unravel," Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

Credit markets are pricing in a 90 percent chance of Greek default while a recent Reuters poll of economists put it at 65 percent. Greece needs the next, 8-billion euro ($11 billion) tranche of funds by October to avoid a default.

"It's risk-off, after everyone thought it was OK to come out of hiding last week," a London-based sales trader at a UK brokerage said, referring to last week's four-session rally. "People are asking where we go from here, again."

"All you got from the [weekend finance ministers'] meeting was discord between Europe and the U.S., and they pushed back the decision on Greece for another two weeks."

As a result of the fresh market jitters, banks led the retreat from risk, with Barclays , a geared play on the debt crisis due to its exposure to the periphery states, among the worst hit as it fell 4.7 percent.

Royal Bank of Scotland also featured among the heaviest fallers, down 5 percent, while fellow state-owned Lloyds Banking Group shed 6.1 percent as the surprise resignation of its finance director also weighed.

Banks are a focal point for equity market concerns over the debt crisis due to the large government debt holdings of some banks and fears a Greek default would infect the sector with a similar funding squeeze to that seen after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

At 1054 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 1.9 percent, or 103.15 points, at 5,265.26, giving back a large chunk of last week's 3 percent gain and leaving the blue-chip index down 2.4 percent in September and 10.8 percent year-to-date.

Further evidence of the flight from risk was seen in the FTSE 100 volatility index , which rose 10.5 percent to 34.8, while gilts futures also rose. Implied volatility stood at 23.8 on Friday, Thomson Reuters Datastream data showed.

Adding weight to the index fall, miners focused on industrial metals fell across the board on the back of weakness in copper , zinc , nickel and aluminium , all of which were down between 1 percent and 3 percent.

Copper miner Kazakhmys was down 6.1 percent near midday, while Xstrata was off 5.5 percent and the broader STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index was down 3.4 percent.

QE OR NO QE?

Specific corporate news was a notable contributor to a 1.6 percent weaker mid-cap index after British online grocer Ocado slumped 11.5 percent.

It became the latest UK retailer to warn of slowing sales growth as the Bank of England mulls launching a fresh round of QE to stimulate anaemic growth and head off a slide back into recession.

The Bank of England on Monday said the first round had given a significant boost to the UK economy, although added any further QE may not have the same effect.

More broadly, markets will be looking ahead to a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve starting Tuesday for signs they will implement a fresh bout of monetary stimulus to help boost a flagging economy.

For Fredrik Nerbrand, global head of asset allocation at HSBC, the main driver for a reassessment of his "underweight" stance on equities, in place since June 16, would be a recovery in lead indicators.

"Markets this time around will be much more sceptical around any new QE programmes, as they understand more about what QE actually does and how, if anything, it should boost our demand for commodities and hard assets rather than equity markets."

($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by David Hulmes)

