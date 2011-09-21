版本:
FTSE knocked by weak commods ahead of Fed decision

 * UK blue chip index down 1.4 percent
 * Commodity issues weak awaiting Fed meeting outcome
 * Part state-owner lenders Lloyds, RBS buck weak trend

 By Jon Hopkins	
 LONDON, Sept 21 Britain's top shares dropped
back on Wednesday, led by weakness in commodity issues as
investors nervously awaited the outcome of a U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting with expectations for further economic stimulus
seen as already discounted.    	
 The FTSE 100 closed down 75.30 points, or 1.4
percent at 5,288.41, retreating after a 2.0 percent bounce on
Tuesday to end near session lows back below the 5,300 level.	
 Technical analysis of the FTSE 100 showed it is currently in
a comfort zone, said Bill McNamara of Charles Stanley in a note,
with the UK index firmly within a flag pattern that has defined
its price action for the last six weeks. 	
 "Ironically, it is when a trading range becomes a 'comfort
zone' that a break-out starts to become more likely. Critical
support is in the region of 5,130 while resistance is at 5,450
or so," McNamara added.    	
 Specialty miners were the biggest FTSE 100
fallers, with Chilean copper miner Antofagasta the
worst off, down 6.7 percent, while Rio Tinto shed 4.2
percent as the copper price dropped to its lowest level
since November 2010.        	
 Integrated oils also suffered, led by BP 
down 2.5 percent, on worries that the Fed's expected stimulus
measures will not be enough to prevent global economic growth
dipping back once again.	
 Investors expected the U.S. central bank, which concludes a
two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, to push down already low
long-term interest rates by tilting its portfolio towards longer
maturities in a move known as 'Operation Twist', rather than
announce more quantitative easing. 	
 U.S. blue chips were 0.3 percent lower by London's
close as investors awaited the Fed statement, due at 1915 GMT.  	
 "If anything you would have thought that (equity markets)
would be quite receptive to some more stimulus from the Fed in a
very controlled way, and this is exactly what Operation Twist
is," said Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin Dolphin
Securities.	
 "Because it doesn't require the Fed to increase the size of
its balance sheet - it just involves a restructuring of the
balance sheet - so I would have thought that that's to be
welcomed, particularly if it helps the housing market, and if it
helps bring back some confidence in some way shape or form." 	
 Banks were lower as a sector, reflecting falls
by global lender HSBC , off 1.7 percent, and emerging
markets-focused Standard Chartered , down 1.5 percent.	
 But the two part state-owned British lenders bucked the
sector trend, squeezed higher by their low liquidity and
short-selling bias, with Lloyds Banking Group , the top
blue chip riser up 5.6 percent, and Royal Bank of Scotland
 ahead 1.3 percent.   	
 Among individual blue chips, Land Securities firmed 0.9
percent after BoA Merrill Lynch upgraded its rating for the real
estate firm to "buy" from "neutral", highlighting a value gap
with its peer British Land , down 1.2 percent.  	
 Inmarsat fell 2.6 percent, with traders citing the
impact of two broker downgrades for the satellites operator,
partly on valuation grounds, and partly due to concerns over
progress at its U.S. partner LightSquared. 	
 And ex-dividend factors took 1.5 points off the FTSE 100,
with Aggreko , Aviva , International Power 
and Petrofac all losing their payout attractions.       
  	
  (Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by David
Cowell)	
     	

 	
 

 	
