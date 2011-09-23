Bank writedown concerns pile pressure on FTSE

* FTSE 100 down 1.6 pct

* Miners drop as metal prices knocked by economic outlook

* Tesco boosted by Evolution upgrade

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Sept 23 Britain's top shares dropped back below the 5,000 level on Friday on fears that European banks will take more writedowns on their Greek debt exposure, as confidence was knocked by policymakers' current inability to take decisive action.

The FTSE 100 index had sunk 80.33 points, or 1.6 percent, to 4,961.28 by 1143 GMT, retreating from an early high of 5,105.38, pressured by miners as fears over the state of the global economy knocked metals prices.

Markets were unnerved after Deutsche Bank said European banks may face a bigger-than-expected hit from an internationally agreed swap arrangement on Greek government debt.

Banks weakened, with Royal Bank of Scotland off 2.2 percent, and Lloyds Banking Group 1.5 percent lower.

Adding to a sense of unease was the absence of any concrete plans from the Group of 20 major economies on Thursday when they pledged to take steps needed to calm the global financial system.

"It's great that they say they're going to work harder together and come up with new ideas, but I think the market's looking for tangible game-changers," Henk Potts, market strategist at Barclays Wealth, said.

"Until that happens, I think that investor sentiment is still going to be very poor."

Paul Kavanagh, a partner at Killik & Co, said: "It is this lack of political clarity at the moment ... the cost is being counted virtually day by day in business, and in stock markets and financial markets."

"The (G20 came out with) a good solid statement of intent, but I think the market's looking through that, and saying 'we're not getting enough clarity here'."

A grim economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve and downbeat manufacturing data in China have heightened fears that the global economy could be heading back into recession, particularly hurting commodity stocks in the previous session.

The sell-off continued into Friday, with Kazakhmys and Xstrata worst off, nursing respective falls of 7.9 and 7.2 percent, as copper slid nearly 5 percent, on course for its steepest weekly loss since October 2008 due to the bleak outlook for the global economy.

Among gainers, Tesco managed a 0.8 percent rise, boosted as Evolution Securities upgraded its rating for the world's third biggest retailer to "neutral" from "sell" as a result of the firm's 500 million pounds price repositioning.

Evolution said the move by Tesco to reduce prices on 3,000 retail lines, part-financed by the removal of double points on its Club Card loyalty programme, is in line with the strategy the broker outlined in a note published in January this year.

"The repositioning takes effect from Monday and we will take a close look in stores then, but in principal this appears to be the right strategic move by Tesco and should help the company get on the front foot," the broker said in a note.

(Additional reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

(tricia.wright1@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 8114; Reuters Messaging: tricia.wright1.thomonreuters.com@reuters

* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - * UK stock report FTSE index: <0#.FTS6> techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:> Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index: FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index: Market digest: Top 10 by vol: Top price gainers: Top % gainers: Top price losers: Top % losers: * For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street: Gilts report: Euro bond report Pan European stock report: Tokyo stocks: HK stocks: Sterling report: Dollar report: * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: By sector: * For pan-European market data and news, click on - * Daily European stocks report........................ European Equities speed guide................ FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... DJ STOXX index................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. Top 25 European pct gainers.................... Top 25 European pct losers.....................