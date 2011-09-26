Financials lift FTSE higher after turbulent trade

* FTSE 100 up 0.5 pct after fall below 5,000

* Banks rally on hopes for action on European debt

* Miners, oils weaken on demand outlook concerns

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Sept 26 After a tumultuous session, strong financials hauled Britain's top shares into positive territory on Monday as investors, spurred by hopes for decisive action to deal with the euro zone debt crisis, sought out bargains in the beaten-down sector.

The UK benchmark ended up 22.56 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,089.37, having vacillated sharply between positive and negative territory -- from an early session low of 4,974.03 to a peak of 5,148.81.

The outlines of a euro zone rescue plan gave the market cause for cheer, but with little in the way of tangible detail, traders said further volatility most likely lay in store.

Banks added most points to the index, led by Barclays , up 6.8 percent, while part state-owned lenders Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland both ended the session 3.2 percent ahead.

At the weekend, European leaders were reported to be working on new ways to stop the fallout from the euro zone sovereign debt crisis exacting more damage on the world economy.

EU leaders, under pressure from tumbling markets, might agree on bolder steps to ring fence heavily indebted Greece, Portugal and Ireland.

"I think what's been talked about so far seems to have raised more questions than answers," Joshua Raymond, market strategist at City Index, said.

"Whilst certainly investors are looking for any excuse to try and buy into a market that's been very sharply sold, I think they're questioning a little bit what's to come."

Euro zone officials played down reports on Monday of emerging plans to halve Greece's debts and recapitalise European banks to cope with the fallout, stressing that no such scheme is yet on the table.

Life insurers also got a boost from the euro zone debt hopes which should boost equity markets insurers' underlying assets, with Aviva and Legal & General both 6.4 percent firmer.

"We shouldn't kid ourselves that this means we're through the worst," David Jones, chief market strategist at IG Index, said.

"The worry is, if we don't get any definite concrete plan to add to the talk over the weekend, we could well see the rug pulled out from underneath this rally."

Precious metals miners were among the biggest FTSE 100 fallers, with Fresnillo and Randgold Resources down 6.9 percent and 2.8 percent respectively, as the gold price fell sharply.

Other miners suffered after copper prices dropped to 14-month lows as fears of a renewed global recession raised worries over falling demand.

Kazakhmys and Vedanta Resources were both left nursing falls of 3.9 percent.

JPMorgan Cazenove sees a further 10-15 percent downside risk for UK miners with equity and commodity prices moving in tandem, though it thinks that stronger balance sheets should support valuations above 2008/09 levels.

Integrated oils were also weaker as a sector, with Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) down 1.5 percent.

(Additional reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

