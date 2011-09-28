Reversal by banks, miners drags FTSE lower

* FTSE 100 index reverses 0.5 percent

* Banks, miners weaker as euro zone debt uncertainty returns

* Oils led higher by BG Group on Goldman upgrade, bid talk

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, Sept 28 Britain's top share index fell in opening trade on Wednesday, reversing some of the previous session's strong gains as investor jitters over the euro zone debt situation swiftly returned, dragging down risk-sensitive banks and miners.

However, strength in integrated oils curbed the overall declines, with BG Group the top FTSE 100 gainer, up 3.5 percent to 1,264 pence, boosted by a Goldman Sachs upgrade to "Conviction Buy", based on its attractive exposure to Brazil and liquified natural gas, and by a revival of bid speculation.

Press reports said BG Group could be a takeover target for China's state-owned CNOOC, its partner in Brazil, with the Daily Mail market report talking of a knock-out cash offer of "well north" of 2,000 pence, while the Daily Express market report said traders had heard a take-out price of 2,200 pence a share.

At 0755 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 24.47 points, or 0.5 percent at 5,269.58. The UK blue chip index closed 4.0 percent higher on Tuesday, its biggest one-day percentage gain since May 2010.

Investors booked some of their profits after The Financial Times said a split was developing in the euro zone over the terms of the bailout package due for Greece, hopes for which had propelled global markets higher in the past few sessions.

"Investors are becoming increasingly confused as to exactly what the final rescue package, if any, is likely to look like when the G20 meets in Cannes in early November," said Joshua Raymond, Chief Market Strategist, at City Index.

"The initial relief rally that European leaders were working hard to inject credible and strong proposals has waned, and investors will now quickly focus on exactly what the proposals will likely look like," added Raymond.

Banks were the biggest sector fallers, with Barclays losing 2.4 percent, having posted strong gains in the previous session, with the sector most exposed to the turns in the euro zone debt saga.

Hedge fund Man Group was, however, easily the biggest blue chips faller, dropping a hefty 19.6 percent after its latest trading update showed clients pulled out $2.6 billion of cash in the three months to end-September.

Analysts at Singer Capital Markets had been expecting net outflows of $200 million in the three months to September.

Specialty miners also fell back after gains on Tuesday, knocked by a sharp reversal in the copper price , with Antofagasta shedding 2.1 percent.

But precious metals consumer Johnson Matthey bucked the gloom, adding 2.1 percent, supported by upgrades from two brokers, with JP Morgan Cazenove raising it to "overweight" and UBS upping its stance to "buy" in chemical sector reviews.

Ex-dividend factors accounted for 1.61 points of the FTSE 100 index's decline on Wednesday, with Admiral , Centrica , WM Morrison Supermarkets and Tullow Oil all losing their payout attractions.

Technical analysis of the FTSE 100 index remained cautious.

"The main range is 5,449.70 to 4,928.10 with a retracement zone at 5,188.90 to 5,250.45. Tuesday's rally exceeded the upper level of this zone with the trade to 5,294.05," said James A. Hyerczyk, Analyst at Autochartist.

"On the surface this looks like a developing breakout, however the weak close in the U.S. markets suggests the FTSE may break back into the retracement zone. Should the FTSE break through the lower level of the retracement zone at 5,188.90 then look for the start of a sharply lower move."

No important UK economic data will be released on Wednesday, and the only U.S. pointer of interest will be August durable goods orders due at 1230 GMT. (Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

