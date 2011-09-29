FTSE weakens on nerves ahead of German vote

* FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct

* Miners drop in tandem with copper

* Man Group extends falls as brokers cut targets

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Sept 29 Britain's top shares fell on Thursday, weighed down by mining stocks, ahead of a German vote on boosting the euro zone's rescue fund which is expected to pass but could threaten German Chancellor Angela Merkel politically.

Mining stocks fell as copper dropped 1.1 percent in volatile trade.

The sector has fallen about 33 percent this year, driven by concerns about global growth and its impact on the demand picture, and worries about the euro zone debt situation.

Xstrata and Antofagasta among worst off, off 2.5 percent and 2.2 percent respectively.

"The two main planks in terms of the problems at the moment are growth and debt, and today's pivotal," Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown, said, referring to the German vote, and U.S. second-quarter final GDP at 1230 GMT.

Hedge fund group Man Group is among the latest companies to be hit by financial markets, with its shares among the FTSE 100's top fallers again on Thursday, off 2.8 percent, having shed almost 25 percent in the previous session.

The stock came under pressure as a swathe of brokers, including Goldman Sachs, UBS, Arbuthnot Securities and RBC, cut their price targets for the firm, which on Wednesday reported a surge in client outflows.

The FTSE 100 was off 18.11 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,199.52 by 0838 GMT, having dipped 1.4 percent on Wednesday to snap a three-session winning streak.

This week, investors have been hopeful euro zone leaders are set to tackle the problems head on. Plans under discussion at a weekend G20 meeting included boosting the size of the euro zone's rescue fund.

This spurred particularly strong gains in global stocks, including the FTSE 100, on Tuesday, but markets remain volatile, as investors grab hold of any kind of action from policymakers that could help the debt crisis, only to go into shock over any obstacles.

The latest source of nervousness is the vote in Germany's parliament to approve new powers for the euro zone's rescue fund.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel faces a critical challenge to her authority when some of her coalition, worried about throwing good money after bad by bailing out Greece, could humiliate her in the vote.

This stands to undermine her ability to pilot fresh measures to combat the euro zone debt crisis.

While acknowledging that the vote should go through, Hargreaves Lansdown's Hunter underlined "a heightened level of uncertainty" and the fact "nothing's being taken for granted".

Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages some $500 million of assets, said: "The vote will definitely pass today because the opposition supports it."

"The market is interested in how many people within Merkel's coalition will actually dissent to give a sign of the erosion of her cabinet. I don't think it will be a massive market mover."

Among bright spots on the index, Tate & Lyle topped the leader board, up 2.5 percent, as the sweeteners and starches maker said it sees a year of profitable growth, aided by demand for its sucralose zero-calorie sweetener Splenda.

Upbeat broker sentiment gave British Airways owner IAG a lift, up 1.3 percent, with JPMorgan starting coverage on the stock with an "overweight" rating. (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

