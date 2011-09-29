Weak miners drag Britain's FTSE lower

* FTSE 100 down 0.6 percent; German EFSF vote ignored
* Miners weak as copper prices drop
* Tate & Lyle boosted by trading update
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Sept 29 Weakness in mining stocks pulled
Britain's leading share index lower on Thursday, as investors
drew little encouragement from German support to give the euro
zone's crisis fund (EFSF) new powers.
In the biggest test of Chancellor Angela Merkel's leadership
since she took power six years ago, 523 lawmakers backed more
powers for the fund, 85 voted against and three abstained.
"As expected, the German parliament has voted through the
EFSF," said Louise Cooper, markets analyst at BGC Partners.
"However, this is just a step in a very long journey to an
(as yet) unknown destination. Seven more countries need to vote
on this, and the Slovakia vote is not due until the end of
October."
Miners were the biggest blue-chip fallers,
tracking lower copper prices , which shed 1.1 percent on
dollar strength and demand uncertainties, with Xstrata
and Antofagasta both losing around 3 percent.
Integrated oils also fell, though crude prices
CLc1 ticked higher, with BP down 2.4 percent.
At 1145 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 34.03
points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,184.60, having shed 1.4 percent on
Wednesday to snap a three-session winning streak.
The UK blue-chip index has lost more than 12 percent in the
third quarter, albeit faring better than a 16-percent fall in
the pan-regional STOXX Europe 600 index.
However, the UK benchmark carried similar valuations as the
STOXX Europe 600. According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, the
one-year forward price-to-earnings ratio for the FTSE 100 was
8.81 versus 8.82 for the pan-European gauge.
Hedge fund firm Man Group was again among the
heaviest blue-chip casualties, down 4 percent.
It shed almost 25 percent in the previous session following
a disappointing trading update, with a raft of brokers cutting
targets and estimates for the group.
Banks, however, bounced back from Wednesday's falls. They
were led by part-state-owned lenders Royal Bank of Scotland
and Lloyds Banking Group , up 0.4 percent and
0.5 percent, respectively.
Among individual gainers, Tate & Lyle topped the
FTSE 100 leaderboard, up 3.9 percent, as the sweeteners and
starches maker said it sees a year of profitable growth, aided
by demand for its sucralose zero-calorie sweetener Splenda.
Aggreko was a big blue-chip faller, down 3.2
percent, as Peel Hunt cut its target price for the temporary
power supplier to 1,600 pence from 1,700 pence on worries over
heightened competition.
That follows U.S. giant Caterpillar signing a deal with Ring
Power and APR Energy to develop power projects.
Technical analysis for the FTSE 100 index was cautious.
"The FTSE is becoming ever more rangebound, although it is
noticeable that the parameters are slowly shifting, with the
upper end becoming more constrained and the lows more likely to
be tested," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles
Stanley.
"With that in mind, we are going to need to keep an eye on
the recent closing low at 5,041, a breach of which would be a
significant negative for this market."
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Will Waterman)
