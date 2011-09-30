FTSE weak in final session of turbulent quarter

* FTSE 100 down 1.1 percent, on track for 13.5 pct fall in Q3

* Banks weak led by StanChart, HSBC; miners volatile

* AstraZeneca up on Seroquel settlement

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, Sept 30 Britain's top shares dropped back in early trade Friday, extending the previous session's falls, weighed by weakness in banks and miners in the final session of a turbulent month and third quarter.

Banks were the biggest sector fallers, reversing a recent rally, led by emerging markets lender Standard Chartered and global heavyweight HSBC , down 3.7 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.

Hong Kong shares slumped Friday led by mainland banks and developers on fears that a property market correction in China could trigger problems for banks, particularly those with higher exposure to informal lending activities.

Miners were volatile, opening lower, swinging higher, then falling back again as traders assessed September PMI data from China, the world's biggest metals consumer.

The final reading for the HSBC China purchasing managers' index (PMI) was 49.9 in September, unchanged from August, above the flash reading published last week.

Official Chinese PMI data to be released on Saturday may show a pickup in factory activity though input prices will be closely watched for inflationary clues.

Luxury goods firm Burberry was also a leading FTSE 100 faller, down 3.9 percent, extending Thursday's drop following weakness in U.S. peers, as investors' worried about the sector's big exposure to China.

"Recent data indicates China is feeling the impact of the economic slowdown in the Western world which hit high-end retailers," said Jordan Lambert, a trader at Spreadex.

At 0805 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 58.11 points, or 1.1 percent lower at 5,138.73, having shed 0.4 percent on Thursday.

The UK blue chip index is on track to have lost more than 13.5 percent in the third quarter, and is down more than 14.5 percent in the year-to-date, having gained 9 percent in 2010.

UBS has cut its year-end 2011 forecast for the FTSE 100 index to 5,900, down from 6,100, after reducing its long standing earnings per share (EPS) growth estimates.

The broker reduced its 2012 EPS growth forecast for the FTSE 100 to just +3 percent, down from +8 percent previously, while leaving its 2011 estimate unchanged at +15 percent.

Among individual blue chip fallers, Intertek Group shed 4.7 percent as UBS downgraded its rating for the testing equipment firm to "sell" from "neutral".

On the upside, AstraZeneca gained 0.4 percent after reaching a settlement with privately held Handa Pharmaceuticals that will keep the company from selling a generic form of its Seroquel XR anti-psychotic medicine in the United States until late 2016.

"Traders seem uncertain about the market's direction over the near term. The sideways action on the 240-minute chart is clearly forming a non-trending triangle chart pattern that suggests the market is setting up for an impending breakout," said James A. Hyerczyk, Analyst at Autochartist.

"At this time the direction is unclear, but a breakout over the last swing top at 5,314.30 is likely to trigger an acceleration to the upside while a break though the last swing bottom at 4,928.10 is likely to signal a sharp decline."

The GfK NOP British consumer confidence index rose to -30 in September from August's 4-month low of -31. The reading was better than expectations for a drop to -33, but is still 10 points below its level this time last year.

No other UK data is scheduled for release on Friday. (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - * UK stock report FTSE index: <0#.FTS6> techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:> Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index: FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index: Market digest: Top 10 by vol: Top price gainers: Top % gainers: Top price losers: Top % losers: * For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street: Gilts report: Euro bond report Pan European stock report: Tokyo stocks: HK stocks: Sterling report: Dollar report: * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: By sector: * For pan-European market data and news, click on - * Daily European stocks report........................ European Equities speed guide................ FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... DJ STOXX index................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. Top 25 European pct gainers.................... Top 25 European pct losers.....................