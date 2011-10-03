Banks, commods drag FTSE lower on Greek debt fears

* FTSE 100 index down 1.8 percent, holds above 5,000 level

* Banks knocked by Greek debt concerns as deficit target missed

* Miners suffer as copper prices drop after China PMI data

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, Oct 3 Weak banks and miners dragged Britain's leading share index lower on Monday, the first session of the fourth quarter, as investors carried over the previous quarter's gloom after Greece said it would miss a deficit target set just months ago.

A 2012 draft budget approved by Greece's cabinet on Sunday predicted a deficit of 8.5 percent of gross domestic product for 2011, missing its 7.6 percent target.

Banks led the blue chip fallers, with the sector among the most sensitive to the euro zone debt situation, with Barclays the worst off, down 4.8 percent.

"Once again it's Ground Hog day for the market. This time last week saw a sharply lower open for blue-chips... following weekend developments -- and today is following the same script so far," said David Jones, Chief Market Strategist at IG Index.

At 1047 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 89.16 points, or 1.8 percent at 5,039.22, albeit recovering from a drop below the 5,000 level in early trade.

The index sank 14 percent in the third quarter, triggered by dual concerns over the euro zone debt crisis and the United States lapsing into another recession.

"It remains to be seen whether this ends up being something of an overreaction by markets like we saw last week, but as the European crisis continues to deliver ongoing bad news, and traders see no immediate end, it continues to look unlikely that any rallies will be sustainable," said IG's Jones.

Miners were also big fallers, tracking sharp falls in the copper price , which dropped to its lowest level since July 2010 after disappointing data from China, the world's top metals consumer.

China's PMI inched up to 51.2 from August's 50.9, largely in line with a forecast for 51.3 in a Reuters poll, showing inflationary pressures easing slightly, but probably not by enough for the government to relax in its battle against soaring prices. .

Xstrata was the biggest faller among the miners, losing 3.6 percent, while Vedanta Resources and Rio Tinto shed 3.5 percent and 3.1 percent respectively.

Luxury goods company Burberry was also a top FTSE 100 faller, off 4.9 percent and extending its slide in the past four sessions to 18 percent, as investors continued to fret about the firm's big exposure to China.

Hong Kong shares tumbled on Monday, extending losses from last week when some brokerages issued reports warning of risks in the Chinese economy and its banking sector.

Ping An Insurance of China led percentage losses among component stocks on Monday, slumping 13 percent.

British insurer Prudential suffered in response, losing 2.2 percent, while Aviva dropped 4.8 percent.

Precious metals miners Randgold Resources and Fresnillo were the main FTSE 100 gainers, up 2.2 percent and 1.9 percent respectively, as the price of gold rose by more than 1 percent, recovering after sharp falls at the end of last month.

Gold shed 11 percent in September, its largest monthly decline in three years, however, it posted a gain of 8 percent in the third-quarter -- its biggest this year.

Traders also noted bullish comments on gold from Morgan Stanley in a mining sector review, with the broker raising its target price for Randgold to 6,600 pence from 5,000 pence.

Mobile telecoms heavyweight Vodafone was also on the short list of just five blue chips gainers, up 0.1 percent, as a number of brokers repeated positive stances on the stock following meetings with the company.

British manufacturing activity unexpectedly returned to growth for the first time in three months in September, but a fall in export orders was a negative.

"Few equity investors will remember Q3 2011 with fondness... Things may not feel fun today, but seasonally we are in a much better period for equity markets," said Philip Isherwood, equity strategist at Evolution Securities. (Editing by Mike Nesbit)

