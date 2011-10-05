FTSE up sharply as IMF signals support for Greece

* FTSE up 2.3 percent
* Banks, miners rise as IMF's Borges offers hope for Greece
* Retailers hit by UK spending drought
By David Brett
LONDON, Oct 5 Britain's top shares rallied on
Wednesday as hopes for further economic stimulus and support for
debt-stricken Greece boosted appetite for riskier banking and
commodity stocks.
Banks and miners , which have shed
around a third of their value in 2011, gained as the
International Monetary Fund's European Department Director
Antonio Borges said the IMF would "definitely participate" in a
second bailout package for Greece if the Washington-based lender
was happy about the country's determination to solve its debt
problems.
That followed Tuesday's announcement that European finance
ministers had agreed to safeguard their lenders, which came
shortly after Franco-Belgian municipal lender Dexia SA
was bailed out.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's assurance on
Tuesday that the Fed would step in to boost a flagging recovery
added fuel to hopes that policymakers on both sides of the
Atlantic were finally getting to grips with the severity of the
problems facing the global economy.
Focus will now switch to a meeting of the European Central
Bank governing body on Thursday, where Goldman Sachs said it
expects further action.
"Further liquidity measures would show that the ECB has
temporarily abandoned its policy of reducing bank dependence on
its funding," the broker said.
"Practically, banks do not have other options, and we expect
usage to increase sharply. We view this as necessary."
London's blue-chip index had risen 113.26 points, or
2.3 percent, to 5,057.70 by 1112 GMT, having shed more than 3
percent over the previous two trading days.
The UK's benchmark index received further support as U.S.
futures reversed to indicate a stronger opening on Wall Street,
with traders citing talk of corporate M&A activity and the hope
for decent U.S. job numbers from the ADP National Employment
survey, due at 1215 GMT.
UK RETAIL TROUBLES
Retailers missed out on the rally as downbeat updates from
several among them gave a stark reminder of the challenges.
Top British retailer Tesco Plc posted one of its
biggest-ever falls in underlying sales, while rival J Sainsbury
Plc reported only modest growth.
Mothercare plunged more than 35 percent after
warning its full-year results would be hit by deteriorating UK
sales as British consumers reined in spending.
"The UK sales have been weak for some time, being rescued by
overseas expansion. UK expectations have been written down and
written down, so to be 'well below' expectations is serious," a
London-based trader said.
"In the current environment, statements like that,
especially in the consumer-facing sector, are taken very badly."
Mid-cap British youth fashion retailer SuperGroup
slumped 23 percent after it said full-year profit would be hit
by problems with a new warehouse management system.
And Europe's largest regional airline Flybe tumbled
40 percent after saying there was a significant slowdown in
sales across its UK domestic network in September.
UBS said it expected the Bank of England to relaunch its
quantitative easing programme in the coming weeks, focused on
gilt purchases, but remained concerned that it showed a lack of
understanding of the challenges facing consumers.
"Monetary policy is loose in terms of policy rates but very
tight for real-world borrowers -- because of regulatory
actions."
There were mixed messages on the economic data front as UK
services PMI data surprised on the upside but official data
showed the British economy grew less than expected in the second
quarter.
"This latest UK GDP announcement is far from encouraging ...
There's no denying that we're still a long way from true
economic recovery," said David Garbacz, senior sales trader at
Star Financials.
(Editing by Will Waterman)
