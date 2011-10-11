Britain's FTSE weighed down by weak commodities

* FTSE 100 down 0.9 pct

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Oct 11 Britain's top shares fell on Tuesday as commodity stocks dragged the index back from support levels and traders said they saw little in the way of near-term catalysts to break it out of a trading range that has lasted two months.

While investors will be watching the U.S. third-quarter earnings season -- aluminium firm Alcoa kicks things off after the London close on Tuesday -- sentiment is likely to be dominated by the euro zone debt situation.

The mood lifted on Monday after a weekend meeting of French and German leaders pledged to unveil new measures to solve the crisis by the end of the month, but traders said the atmosphere was likely to remain tense until they deliver.

"There's very, very cautious optimism that at last, matters are coming to a head, with regard to resolving the European situation," Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

"Even so, it is now going to hinge on what's going to happen over the next three weeks; obviously France and Germany have given themselves to the end of October."

Miners and energy stocks, reversing sharp rises on Monday, took the most points off the index.

Antofagasta and Kazakhmys topped the blue-chip fallers' list, down 3.3 percent and 3.1 percent respectively, while Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) slipped 1.4 percent.

Investors are waiting to see if Slovak lawmakers will approve the expansion of the euro zone rescue fund.

Slovakia is the last of the 17-member bloc yet to vote on the deal agreed by the region's leaders in July to boost the size and powers of the European Financial Stability Facility.

The FTSE 100 index was down 51.79 points, or nearly 1 percent, at 5,346.61 by 0858 GMT, having risen 1.8 percent to 5,399.00 on Monday, the top of the trading range that has been in place over the last two months, between 5,000 and 5,400.

"I think the underlining political/economic situation is ruling the markets, and even if we're getting good figures coming out from U.S. third quarter, I think we're still likely to be on the high side of the market at the moment," Martin Dobson, head of trading at Westhouse Securities, said.

Enis Mehmet, an analyst at Autochartist, said the long-term pattern for the FTSE 100 suggests the index may be making a correction of its main range -- the May top at 6,103 to the August bottom at 4,791.

InterContinental Hotels fell 2.2 percent after Barclays Capital downgraded its rating on the stock to "underweight" in a cautious note on the sector.

"We are turning increasingly cautious on the hotels sector as we expect a weakening in revenue per average room (RevPAR) trends to materialise towards the end of 2011/early 2012. Even without negative RevPAR, we believe that the hotel names tend not to outperform in periods of low or no growth," BarCap said.

Whitbread , however, rose 2 percent as BarCap lifted its rating on Britain's biggest hotel and coffee-shop operator to "overweight".

(Editing by Sophie Walker)

