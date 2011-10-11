Commods lead FTSE retreat ahead of Slovak vote

* FTSE 100 down 0.7 pct

* Miners among top fallers, Alcoa earnings eyed

* InterContinental weakens on BarCap downgrade

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Oct 11 Britain's top shares fell on Tuesday, pressured by big falls among energy stocks and miners on lower commodity prices, ahead of the final vote required to extend the euro zone rescue fund.

While investors have of late drawn some strength from improving U.S. economic data, including an upbeat jobs report on Friday, uncertainty surrounding the euro zone debt situation continues to weigh on sentiment.

The mood lifted on Monday after a weekend meeting of French and German leaders pledged to unveil new measures to solve the crisis by the end of the month, but traders said the atmosphere was likely to remain tense until they deliver.

"Until there is some movement and some further confirmation as to what is going to happen to the euro zone, it is difficult to envisage further gains beyond this level at this moment," Angus Campbell, head of sales at Capital Spreads, said.

"From a technical point of view, we have reached the key level of resistance which has prevented the market making further gains over the last few weeks, so it's a natural place for people who bought over the last few days to take profits."

Investors were waiting to see if Slovak lawmakers will approve the expansion of the euro zone rescue fund.

Slovakia is the last of the 17-member bloc yet to vote on the deal agreed by the region's leaders in July to boost the size and powers of the European Financial Stability Facility.

The FTSE 100 index was down 35.71 points, or 0.7 percent, at 5,363.29 by 1126 GMT, having risen 1.8 percent to 5,399.00 on Monday, the top of the trading range that has been in place over the last two months, between 5,000 and 5,400.

Enis Mehmet, an analyst at Autochartist, said the long-term pattern for the FTSE 100 suggests the index may be making a correction of its main range -- the May top at 6,103 to the August bottom at 4,791.

Risk-sensitive miners and oil stocks, reversing Monday's sharp rises, took most points off the index ahead of the Slovak vote, with BG Group down 1.2 percent and Xstrata off 2.6 percent.

The weakness came as investors, anxious for insight into the extent of damage from a global slowdown on economic growth, awaited results from aluminium major Alcoa , which kicks off the U.S. third-quarter earnings season on Tuesday.

U.S. stock index futures SPc1 DJc1 NDc1 pointed to a lower opening on Wall Street on Tuesday.

"With valuation and sentiment low, more positive newsflow on the U.S. economic and EU policymaking fronts has added some two-way risk into European equity markets for the first time since the summer," Graham Secker, European equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, said.

"However, with the fundamental macro backdrop likely to remain challenging, we see little reason to chase what we think is a short-term positioning rally," he said, referring to gains seen in global equity markets on Monday.

InterContinental Hotels fell 1.2 percent after Barclays Capital downgraded its rating on the stock to "underweight" in a cautious note on the sector.

"We are turning increasingly cautious on the hotels sector as we expect a weakening in revenue per average room (RevPAR) trends to materialise towards the end of 2011/early 2012. Even without negative RevPAR, we believe that the hotel names tend not to outperform in periods of low or no growth," BarCap said.

Whitbread , however, rose 1.1 percent as BarCap lifted its rating on Britain's biggest hotel and coffee-shop operator to "overweight".

Elsewhere among the gainers, ITV advanced 1.3 percent as Panmure Gordon upgraded its rating for the British commercial broadcaster to "buy" and hiked its target price.

Negative broker sentiment weighed on Bunzl , off 2.1 percent, as traders cited the impact of a downgrade in rating by Morgan Stanley to "underweight" from "equal-weight" on valuation grounds.

