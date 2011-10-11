FTSE snaps 4-day rally as debt jitters return

* FTSE down 0.1 percent

By David Brett

LONDON, Oct 11 Britains' FTSE 100 share index snapped a four-day winning streak on Tuesday, as worries over Europe's debt problems and the impact on the global economic recovery prompted investors to bank some of the recent gains made in commodity and financial stocks.

The index closed down 3.3 points, or 0.1 percent at 5,395.70, but recovered from a session low of 5,330.42 as a robust opening on Wall Street ahead of the start of the third-quarter reporting season calmed investors nerves.

"After yesterday's low-volume rally equity markets have slipped back, though they have pulled back from their lows, as more rational heads have perceived that not much has really changed," Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets, said.

The FTSE 100 has risen almost 11 percent since last Tuesday, on hopes that Europe's politicians were finally taking a grip of the debt crisis.

But jitters re-surfaced as a vote by Slovakia on expanding the euro zone rescue fund was delayed after a Slovak ruling coalition party said it would abstain, forcing the government to turn to opposition parties to push through a deal.

Highlighting the impact Europe's debt problems are having on the global economy, Moody`s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi estimated there was a 40 percent chance of the United States falling into recession over the next six to 12 months, citing the European debt crisis as one of the principal economic threats.

Overnight China's sovereign wealth fund bought up shares in the country's big four banks to support the market, a clear sign that Beijing is concerned about the risk of a hard landing for the world's fastest growing economy.

Miners , whose earnings are most exposed to demand from the world's most voracious consumer of raw materials, was the worst performing sector on the FTSE 100, having risen near 20 percent in the past four trading days.

Europe's debt problems have seen analysts cut earnings growth forecasts for corporates, data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates showed.

The 2011 average earnings forecast for the STOXX Europe 600 companies was 6.7 percent. At the start of the year analysts were expecting average growth of 15.4 percent for this year.

Across the Atlantic investors anxiously awaited results from aluminium major Alcoa , which kicks off the U.S. third-quarter earnings season on Tuesday.

Barclays Capital remained concerned enough over future earnings among hoteliers to cut its rating on London-listed Intercontinental Hotels (IHG) to "underweight" from "overweight".

IHG's shares fell 0.6 percent as the broker also made further cuts to earnings forecasts in a cautious note on the sector.

Elsewhere, Ben Gordon the chief executive of British mother and baby products retailer Mothercare said he would step down after last week's profit warning wiped a third of the value off its shares. The shares rose 9.2 percent on the announcement.

Banks managed to continue their rebound as buyers continued to view the sector as relatively cheap, despite risks associated with their balance sheets and their exposure to European debt.

Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays added up to 2.8 percent as Greece's international lenders said the country should receive a vital lifeline next month in order to avoid bankruptcy.

Louise Cooper, market analyst at BGC Partners, said some form of risk appetite appears to be back, highlighted by the continued selling of "safe" state bonds (in Germany, the UK and United States) that has coincided with a move upwards for equities.

Quoting a broker, she said: "The trader that was told to go and lie down in a darkened room if he had a buy idea may now be allowed to stay on the desk and (possibly) put the trade on". (david.brett@thomsonreuters.com; 020 7542 8099; Reuters Messaging: david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)

