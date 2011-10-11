FTSE snaps 4-day rally as debt jitters return

* FTSE down 0.1 percent
* Miners lead fallers after near 20 percent gains
* Worries over Slovak vote on EU rescue fund
By David Brett
LONDON, Oct 11 Britains' FTSE 100 share index
snapped a four-day winning streak on Tuesday, as worries
over Europe's debt problems and the impact on the global
economic recovery prompted investors to bank some of the recent
gains made in commodity and financial stocks.
The index closed down 3.3 points, or 0.1 percent at
5,395.70, but recovered from a session low of 5,330.42 as a
robust opening on Wall Street ahead of the start of the
third-quarter reporting season calmed investors nerves.
"After yesterday's low-volume rally equity markets have
slipped back, though they have pulled back from their lows, as
more rational heads have perceived that not much has really
changed," Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets, said.
The FTSE 100 has risen almost 11 percent since last Tuesday,
on hopes that Europe's politicians were finally taking a grip of
the debt crisis.
But jitters re-surfaced as a vote by Slovakia on expanding
the euro zone rescue fund was delayed after a Slovak ruling
coalition party said it would abstain, forcing the government to
turn to opposition parties to push through a deal.
Highlighting the impact Europe's debt problems are having on
the global economy, Moody`s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi
estimated there was a 40 percent chance of the United States
falling into recession over the next six to 12 months, citing
the European debt crisis as one of the principal economic
threats.
Overnight China's sovereign wealth fund bought up shares in
the country's big four banks to support the market, a clear sign
that Beijing is concerned about the risk of a hard landing for
the world's fastest growing economy.
Miners , whose earnings are most exposed to
demand from the world's most voracious consumer of raw
materials, was the worst performing sector on the FTSE 100,
having risen near 20 percent in the past four trading days.
Europe's debt problems have seen analysts cut earnings
growth forecasts for corporates, data from Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S Estimates showed.
The 2011 average earnings forecast for the STOXX Europe 600
companies was 6.7 percent. At the start of the year analysts
were expecting average growth of 15.4 percent for this year.
Across the Atlantic investors anxiously awaited results from
aluminium major Alcoa , which kicks off the U.S.
third-quarter earnings season on Tuesday.
Barclays Capital remained concerned enough over future
earnings among hoteliers to cut its rating on London-listed
Intercontinental Hotels (IHG) to "underweight" from
"overweight".
IHG's shares fell 0.6 percent as the broker also made
further cuts to earnings forecasts in a cautious note on the
sector.
Elsewhere, Ben Gordon the chief executive of British mother
and baby products retailer Mothercare said he would step
down after last week's profit warning wiped a third of the value
off its shares. The shares rose 9.2 percent on the announcement.
Banks managed to continue their rebound as
buyers continued to view the sector as relatively cheap, despite
risks associated with their balance sheets and their exposure to
European debt.
Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays added
up to 2.8 percent as Greece's international lenders said the
country should receive a vital lifeline next month in order to
avoid bankruptcy.
Louise Cooper, market analyst at BGC Partners, said some
form of risk appetite appears to be back, highlighted by the
continued selling of "safe" state bonds (in Germany, the UK and
United States) that has coincided with a move upwards for
equities.
Quoting a broker, she said: "The trader that was told to go
and lie down in a darkened room if he had a buy idea may now be
allowed to stay on the desk and (possibly) put the trade on".
(david.brett@thomsonreuters.com; 020 7542 8099; Reuters
Messaging: david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - *
UK stock report
FTSE index: <0#.FTS6>
techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:>
Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index:
FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index:
Market digest: Top 10 by vol:
Top price gainers: Top % gainers:
Top price losers: Top % losers:
* For related news, click on - *
UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street:
Gilts report: Euro bond report
Pan European stock report:
Tokyo stocks: HK stocks:
Sterling report: Dollar report:
* For company prices, click on - *
Company directory: By sector:
* For pan-European market data and news, click on - *
Daily European stocks report........................
European Equities speed guide................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index...........................
DJ STOXX index...................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................
Top 25 European pct gainers....................
Top 25 European pct losers.....................