FTSE falls on euro zone bailout woes, growth concerns

* FTSE down 0.4 percent

* Financials fall as Slovakia vote 'no' on bailout fund

* Miners retreat as Alcoa results miss expectations

By David Brett

LONDON, Oct 12 Britain's top share index fell early on Wednesday, as Slovak lawmakers rejected a plan to expand the euro zone rescue fund and growth worries continued to stifle momentum after Alcoa kicked off the earnings season in the U.S. with whimper.

The parliament of tiny Slovakia -- the only country in the 17-member currency zone that has yet to approve the plan -- stalled the expansion of a bailout fund to rescue the euro zone from its debt crisis on Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank said although there maybe some near-term uncertainty it is still inclined to doubt that this is the end for the EFSF.

"Another 'no' vote would be likely to put some pressure on the ECB, with 'intervention' by the European Central Bank in bond markets perhaps needed in order to ensure some stability in markets while policy makers work through the issues," Deutsche Bank said.

But the 'no' vote raised fears among investors that governments keen to look after their own interests would only exacerbate the debt crisis.

"Concerns are growing amongst traders that this is another sign that Europe's bureaucratic process is just too cumbersome to deal with the debt crisis," Jonathan Sudaria, a dealer at Capital Spreads, said.

"The fact that countries are beginning to resort to protectionism as a policy tool to stimulate their stagnant domestic economies has traders worried that an era of trade wars could be looming, hitting global growth."

Evidence the fallout from the ongoing troubles in the euro zone was reaching beyond its boarders came as third-quarter results of U.S. aluminium group Alcoa, the traditional curtain-raiser for the U.S. earnings season, disappointed.

Alcoa's chief executive CEO Klaus Kleinfeld warned of weak economic conditions through the year, particularly in Europe, "as confidence in the global recovery faded."

In the UK, riskier assets such as financials and miners led the fallers, as London's blue chip index continued to retreat away from the psychologically important 5,400 barrier.

The index was down 23.49 points, or 0.4 percent at 5,372.21 by 0751 GMT, having snapped a four-day winning streak on Tuesday.

Banks were among the top fallers, as Societe Generale cut target prices across the sector.

Europe's banks will have to achieve a significantly stronger capital position under a quick-fire regulatory health check and may need to raise some 100 billion euros, banking and regulatory sources said on Tuesday.

VOLATILE MARKETS

The tumultuous market conditions continued to be a problem for the world's largest listed hedge fund manager Man Group , which reported its flagship AHL fund fell 5.5 percent last week.

Man's shares fell 6 percent, while Goldman Sachs cut its target price on the firm to 230 pence from 290 pence.

Miners continued to beat a retreat having the led the index higher during its brief bull run -- the sector gained near 20 percent in four days - as Credit Suisse cut its near-tem rating on the sector to "benchmark" from "overweight" citing headwinds seen in key emerging markets.

London-listed Fresnillo fell 5 percent after precious metals miner cut its cut its silver production guidance for 2011.

"Fresnillo has delivered its first disappointing production results since listing," Oriel Securities says in a note.

But Gold miner Randgold Resources topped the short list of FTSE 100 gainers, up 1.5 percent reflecting an edge higher in the price of the yellow metal as investors fled to so-called safer assets.

Elsewhere, Europe's biggest defence contractor BAE Systems fell 1.4 percent as it warned its sales could be hit from U.S floods and budget doubts.

Utilities suffered as brokers downgraded their ratings on firms across the sector. Traders said United Utilities , down 1.4 percent, was being hit after Morgan Stanley cut its recommendation on the firm to "equalweight".

Scottish and Southern (SSE) fell 1.2 percent as Goldman Sachs added the firm to its conviction sell list, while International Power (IPR) shed 1.2 percent as the same broker cuts its rating to "sell" from "neutral".

"SSE Trades at a sector premium despite below average growth, high leverage and strong gearing to UK spreads. On our estimates, IPR trades at a premium, despite a weak UK spread outlook and recent FX weakness," Goldman Sachs says.

Ex-dividend factors knocked 2.70 points off the FTSE, with Capital Shopping Centres , Old Mutual , Smith & Nephew , Tesco , Wolseley , and WPP Group all losing their payout attractions.

On the macro front, British jobless numbers will be released at 0830 GMT, with the claimant count seen rising by 25,000 in September, after a 20,300 increase in August, while August ILO unemployment rate is forecast to rise to 8.0 percent, up from 7.9 percent in the previous month. (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

