Weak miners drag Britain's FTSE lower

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, Oct 13 Britain's top share index dipped in volatile early trade on Thursday, with the FTSE 100 index stalling in another move to break above the 5,450 level, the top of a near three-month trading range, as weakness in miners countered gains by banks.

Miners , having posted strong gains on Wednesday, fell back in tandem with the copper price following weak trade numbers from top metals consumer China.

China's trade surplus narrowed in September for a second month in a row as growth in exports and imports both came in below forecasts, reflecting global economic weakness.

Anglo American was the biggest sector loser, down 3.5 percent as brokers cut estimates to reflect the likely move by Chile's state copper giant Codelco to exercise an option to buy a 49 percent stake in Anglo American Sur.

Rio Tinto failed to buck the sector trend, losing 0.9 percent in spite of reporting record iron ore sales and a 5 percent jump in output for the third quarter, and forecasting continued strong commodities demand.

At 0815 GMT, the UK blue chip index was down 31.08 points, or 0.6 percent at 5,410.72, retreating after an early rally which took it to a peak of 5,456.09.

The index added 0.9 percent on Wednesday and has posted a gain of about 10 percent since it struck lows a week ago.

"The rally, impressive as it is, has been generated by short-covering and highlighted by thin volume," said James A. Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist.

"Given the size of the recent break and the opportunity to buy equities at low values, it is highly unlikely that those who missed the rally are going to chase it higher from current levels. This means that a corrective break is likely over the near-term," Hyerczyk added.

Fund manager Ashmore Group was the top blue chip faller, down 6 percent after it lost more than 10 percent of its assets in the quarter to end-September after the recent sharp sell-off in emerging markets hit its funds.

Banks , however, managed to extend Wednesday's gains, led by part-state-owned lender Royal Bank of Scotland , up 1.2 percent, with the sector helped by hopes Europe is taking concrete steps to contain the region's debt woes and head off a systemic banking crisis.

Lawmakers in Slovakia struck a deal on Wednesday to ratify a plan to bolster the euro zone's rescue fund by Friday, effectively ending a crisis that had threatened the currency's main safety net. Slovakia is the only country in the 17-nation bloc left to approve the revamp of the fund.

"The Euro debt crisis is the main focus at the moment, any hope with the situation shrugs off negative news," said Jordan Lambert, a trader at Spreadex.

JPMorgan will be the first big U.S. bank to report third-quarter results on Thursday. Analysts are expecting earnings of 98 cents a share, down 3 percent from a year earlier and down 22 percent from estimates on Aug. 1.

Rolls-Royce was by far and away the top individual FTSE 100 riser, jumping 6.7 percent after Pratt & Whitney said it will spend $1.5 billion to buy the firm's share of the International Aero Engines consortium that produces the engine that powers the Airbus A320 plane family.

British Airways owner IAG was also in demand, up 2.5 percent as Deutsche Bank upgraded its rating for the airline to "buy" from "hold" with a raised target price of 260 pence.

"We are upgrading ... because September premium traffic was stronger than our expectations and because valuation looks compelling," Deutsche Bank said in a note.

British trade figures for August will be released at 0830 GMT, with a global trade gap of 8.80 billion pounds expected, down slightly from July's 8.92 billion deficit. (Editing by David Holmes)

