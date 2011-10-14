FTSE advances, underpinned by miners on China data

* FTSE 100 up 0.4 percent

* Miners rally; China inflation cools slightly in September

* Banks weaken as Fitch downgrade of UBS clouds sentiment

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Oct 14 Britain's top shares rose on Friday morning, attempting to push through the key 5,450 technical level and led higher by mining stocks after latest inflation data supported the belief China will put its tightening policy on hold for now.

Banks limited the index's gains, with sentiment dealt a further blow by Fitch's move to downgrade Swiss bank UBS and its threat to cut seven other European and U.S. banks.

The sector was hit last week when Moody's cut its ratings on 12 British financial institutions.

The FTSE 100 was up 18.99 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,422.37 by 0817 GMT, having closed 0.7 percent lower on Thursday following a 10 percent jump from lows early last week.

The recent gains have, in the main, been attributed to euro zone politicians making more positive comments about shoring up the region's battered banking sector and finding a solution to the debt crisis.

Commentators remain to be convinced, saying firmer actions, not just words, were needed to sustain the recent advance.

G20 finance chiefs and central bank heads from the world's biggest economies meet in Paris on Friday needing to find a solution to the crisis.

Underlining the challenge for European policymakers, Standard & Poor's cut Spain's long-term credit rating, citing the country's high unemployment, tightening credit and high private sector debt.

"I do not expect any major solution to Europe's problems to come out of the G20 meeting that is taking place today and tomorrow," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages $500 million of assets.

"The market has rallied hard this week despite a continuation of negative news. At the moment, the way shorter-term traders are positioned seem more important than the news itself."

James Hyerczyk, an analyst at Autochartist, said investors' real decision right now was to fathom whether the current advance was driven by short-covering or new buying, Since volume was thin on the rally, the odds are it was not buying, he said.

Miners rose after Chinese inflation edged down to 6.1 percent in September, a sign the central bank may at least put on hold further tightening of monetary policy that has slowed economic growth.

Kazakhmys was the best off among specialty miners, up 3.2 percent, while Anglo American put on 0.6 percent.

A target price hike from Citigroup aided precious metals miner Fresnillo , up 4.2 percent.

Unilever was another strong gainer, up 1.7 percent, after the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group said it has bought 82 percent of Russian beauty cosmetics company Concern Kalina for 500 million euros ($685 million).

Bullish comment from Citigroup helped the shares, with the broker saying margins will improve at Unilever as raw material price inflation eases, and lifting its earnings per share forecasts for by 3 percent from 2012-15.

"We are confident that Unilever can continue to deliver the targeted 4-6 percent organic sales growth with margin expansion and strong cash generation even in an increasingly tough macro environment," Citigroup said in a note.

Kingfisher , meanwhile, was a faller, down 1 percent, after Oriel Securities downgraded its recommendation on Europe's No.1 home improvements retailer to "reduce" from "hold", citing concerns over future growth.

"Without question Kingfisher has some interesting opportunities to grow overseas. However, management's inability to drive sales growth in the UK does matter. Two thirds of the group's invested capital is tied up here," Oriel said in a note. (Additional reporting by David Brett; Editing by Dan Lalor)

