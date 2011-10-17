FTSE rises as EU ministers promise decisive action

* FTSE up 1.2 pct

* Financials climb on hopes of EU debt solution

* Commods gain, BP rises on $4 bln Anadarko settlement

By David Brett

LONDON, Oct 17 Financial and commodity stocks led Britain's FTSE 100 higher on Monday, as European politicians lifted investor sentiment by saying that cohesive action would be taken imminently to address the euro zone debt crisis.

The UK's benchmark index climbed 65.96 points, or 1.2 percent to 5,532.32 by 0749 GMT, after closing above the significant 5,450 level on Friday, a ceiling that had been in place since Aug. 3.

The index rallied in tandem with overnight gains in Asia as investors' hopes were raised that lawmakers were finally ready to get to grips with a debt crisis that threatens to spark another global banking crisis.

In unusually direct language, finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of 20 major economies said they expected an Oct. 23 European Union summit to "decisively address the current challenges through a comprehensive plan".

London's blue chip index has gained near 12 percent in the last 10 trading days, suggesting investors are starting to price in the impact of a plan to address the euro zone debt crisis.

"The question now is whether one should be fading this rally into a potential disappointment on Oct. 23 (EU summit), as most investors we speak to believe, or remain in 'buying the dips' mode. We continue with the latter...," JP Morgan analyst Mislav Matejka, said.

Financials saw good gains as hopes of a solution soothed fears that the sector could be plunged into another credit crisis, with Barclays up 2 percent.

"The key investor concern is regarding Euro bank deleveraging and its impact on the economy. We ... note that only a third of bank assets are used to lend to the private economy," JP Morgan's Matejka said.

Insurer Aviva posted gains of more than 3 percent as UBS raised its rating on the firm to "buy" from "neutral" on easing worries over its exposure to Europe's debt crisis.

"If, as seems increasingly likely, policymakers take steps in Q4 to restore order, then Aviva's underperformance should reverse," UBS said in a note.

ENCOURAGING DATA

Stronger economic data supported the bull's view that the global economy wasn't in quite as bad shape as had been feared only a couple of weeks ago, as U.S. retail sales came in ahead of expectations on Friday.

There is no important UK economic data due out on Monday, so the macro spotlight will fall across the Atlantic, on the October Empire State index, at 1230 GMT, and U.S. September industrial output figures, at 1315 GMT.

U.S. third-quarter earnings will also grab attention, with Citigroup and IBM among companies reporting on Monday.

Commodities also gained as investors' thirst for risk remained unquenched and rays of light began to poke through a gloomy global economic outlook.

BP led the integrated oils sector higher, up 5 percent after the oil major and its partner in the well which caused the Gulf of Mexico oil spill agreed a settlement on cleanup costs whereby the partner Anadarko will pay BP $4 billion.

Miners firmed too, rallying with base metal prices as investors bet the brighter outlook for the economy would help boost demand. The sector remained down more than 25 percent in 2011, despite the recent rally.

BHP Billiton rose 2.0 percent as the Sunday Times reported the world's biggest miner is close to launching a 2 billion pound ($3.2 billion) bid for Brazilian iron ore miner Ferrous Resources.

Rio Tinto added 2.9 percent after the global miner signalled a major retreat from its aluminium business, putting an estimated $8 billion worth of assets up for sale.

On the downside, G4S fell 14 percent after agreeing to buy Danish outsourcing service provider ISS in a deal worth 5.2 billion pounds ($8.2 billion) including debt, creating the world's biggest security and facilities services group.

Perceived defensive stocks - those that generally perform well in falling markets - made up a small number of fallers, with food retailer Morrisons and water utility Severn Trent each down 0.3 percent.

With investors building positions in riskier equities ahead of the Oct. 23 EU summit, traders warned a sharp sell-off could occur if expectations are undershot.

"If we were to be disappointed, you could see 10 percent dropping within a short period of time -- within a couple of weeks or so," said Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at ETX Capital.

(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

