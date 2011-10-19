Britain's FTSE stages recovery, but investors wary

* FTSE 100 up 1.1 pct
* Banks recover after rescue fund report
* BSkyB buoyed by first-quarter results
* GKN retreats despite robust update
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Oct 19 Britain's top share index notched
up good gains on Wednesday, helped higher by a rebound in
banking stocks, after a media report that said France and
Germany had struck a deal to boost the euro zone's rescue fund
lifted the mood.
However, a senior euro zone source poured cold water on the
report by Britain's Guardian newspaper that suggested the two
countries had agreed to leverage the fund to over 2 trillion
euros.
"It's interesting that despite the denial the market still
wants to go higher, which implies the market does think there's
something in the pipeline," Jeremy Batstone-Carr, strategist at
Charles Stanley, said.
UK banks found favour, with Lloyds Banking
Group , Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays
firming 2.9-4.0 percent.
Silverwind Securities highlighted that Barclays on Tuesday
closed above the 50-day exponential moving average line, a
momentum indicator, of 173.42 pence, and looks for a move higher
to echo its last strong break above the 50-day EMA line a week
ago.
Sentiment is likely to remain fragile after Moody's cut
Spain's sovereign ratings by two notches, saying high levels of
debt in the banking and corporate sectors leave the country
vulnerable to funding stresses.
The focus was firmly on Europe ahead of a weekend summit of
EU leaders, with analysts anticipating a good deal of market
volatility surrounding the event, originally hailed as capable
of producing a comprehensive fix for the euro zone debt crisis.
Swiss & Global Asset Management's Stefan Angele describes
the prevailing mood as a mix between hope -- that the EU,
especially Germany and France, will devise a credible plan to
stop the crisis spreading further, and will outline a map for
the end game -- and frustration over a lack of decisive action.
Nerves over the security of France's triple-A rating put
upward pressure on the French yields after Moody's issued a
warning shot on Tuesday in its annual report on the country.
The 10-year yield spread over German Bunds
earlier tested its widest levels since 1992, reached on Tuesday.
"I would expect that the muddling-through will continue,
which will lead to periods of hope and periods where worries
dominate the financial markets," Angele, head of investment
management at Swiss & Global Asset Management, which has around
80 billion Swiss francs of funds under management, said.
"Therefore I expect a long period with high volatility in
the markets with a general sideways trend."
Looking at the technical view on December 2011 futures on an
intraday basis, Nicolas Suiffet, analyst at Trading Central,
said the index remains in consolidation mode despite a technical
rebound on Wall Street overnight -- spurred by the hopes for a
plan to boost the euro zone's rescue fund.
"Quotes are still capped by the resistance threshold around
5,500/5,520 and should continue to retrace the rally that begun
on October 4th," he said.
The FTSE 100 was up 59.67 points, or 1.1 percent, at
5,470.02 by 1127 GMT, having shed 0.5 percent on Tuesday.
Among individual movers, BSkyB grabbed the top spot
on the blue-chip leader board, up 6.3 percent, after the British
satellite broadcaster posted strong growth in first-quarter
profits, prompting Peel Hunt to repeat its "buy" rating.
Diageo was another good blue-chip gainer, up 4
percent in robust volume, after the world's biggest spirits
group reported forecast-beating first-quarter sales.
GKN , meanwhile, was the biggest FTSE 100 faller, off
2.7 percent, going into following a strong run after the car and
plane parts maker issued a trading update.
While analysts described the update as robust, they
expressed some concern over both a softening of demand for its
Driveline business in Brazil and India, and its profit margins.
Shares in GKN, on which both Investec Securities and
Evolution Securities repeated "buy" ratings, had jumped about 24
percent off lows hit on Oct. 4 up until Tuesday's close.
Home Retail was a significant mover on the second
line, off 13.2 percent in strong volume, as Britain's No. 1
household goods retailer posted a 70 percent slump in first-half
profit, with profitability at its Argos business collapsing.
Panmure Gordon, in response, chopped its current year
estimates for Home Retail.
U.S. stock index futures SPc1 DJc1 NDc1 pointed to a
mixed opening on Wall Street after the previous session's strong
gains, as investors digested earnings from Morgan Stanley
. Other leading companies scheduled to report include
American Express , and eBay .
(Additional reporting by William James and Brian Gorman;
Editing by Mike Nesbit)
* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - *
UK stock report
FTSE index: <0#.FTS6>
techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:>
Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index:
FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index:
Market digest: Top 10 by vol:
Top price gainers: Top % gainers:
Top price losers: Top % losers:
* For related news, click on - *
UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street:
Gilts report: Euro bond report
Pan European stock report:
Tokyo stocks: HK stocks:
Sterling report: Dollar report:
* For company prices, click on - *
Company directory: By sector:
* For pan-European market data and news, click on - *
Daily European stocks report........................
European Equities speed guide................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index...........................
DJ STOXX index...................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................
Top 25 European pct gainers....................
Top 25 European pct losers.....................