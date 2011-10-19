Britain's FTSE gets debt crisis, earnings fillip

* FTSE 100 ends up 0.7 pct; Volatility index down 2 pct
* Market plumps for optimism after report of bold EU deal
* Financial among top gainers; Diageo, BSkyB earnings help
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Oct 19 Britain's leading share index
closed higher on Wednesday, buoyed by financials on fresh
speculation of a game-changing response to the euro zone debt
crisis at a weekend meeting of regional leaders.
Forecast-beating earnings from the likes of spirits group
Diageo also helped drive the move, although concerns
about growth continued to come through in other results, for
example GKN , which capped some of the optimism.
By the close, the FTSE 100 index of leading British
blue-chip stocks was up 0.7 percent, or 40.14 points, at
5,450.49, snapping a two-day losing run but still leaving the
index down slightly on the week.
Volumes remained low, however, at three-quarters of the
index's 90-day daily average, suggesting a solid, buyer-fuelled
move further away from the trading range, established after the
August selloff, is unlikely ahead of the weekend, traders said.
Financials including banks led the charge higher for most of
the day, helped by a late Tuesday report in the Guardian
newspaper, subsequently denied, that Germany and France had
agreed a deal to boost the firepower of the region's bailout
fund to over 2 trillion euros ($2.7 trillion).
Many see leveraging up the rescue fund as a central plank of
a multi-pronged political response to the crisis, expected at a
weekend meeting of European leaders, but such a move has
consistently been rejected by Berlin.
"We're waiting to see what happens, but banks are very hard
to analyse at the moment. My sense is banks are cheap, but you
can only say 'probably' cheap, because you can't be sure,"
Jeremy Thomas, chief investment officer, UK equities, at fund
manager RCM, said.
Thomas, who recently closed part of his "underweight" on the
sector, said he did not expect a "magic silver bullet" to emerge
at the weekend to solve the crisis as the problems were largely
political.
"The French clearly want Europe to recapitalise the banks.
The Germans want sovereign governments to recapitalise their own
banks. So the two views are very different."
That difference was highlighted during the afternoon session
after French president Nicolas Sarkozy said efforts to reach a
deal had stalled over methods to boost the rescue fund, although
market response was muted.
Lloyds Banking Group was the top sectoral gainer,
up 3.4 percent, while Barclays rose 2.5 percent, supported by
forecast-beating earnings from U.S. asset manager BlackRock
, in which it has a stake.
As a result of the index gains, the FTSE 100 Volatility
index fell 2 percent to 30.35. The lower the index, the
higher investor appetite for risk. Implied volatility,
meanwhile, had risen 3 percent on Tuesday, Datastream data
showed.
"I expect (intraday) volatility in the market to remain high
until we get firm news (about a wide-ranging deal)," a sales
trader at a UK brokerage said. "People are happy to own the
equity market but are nervous in doing so."
Hedging out volatility was still "incredibly expensive...
institutions are still reluctant to place too much money in
using a hedge as the burn rate of whatever optionality they buy
is very, very high," he added.
"The truth is there's a lot of cash in the market, and if
people had a (euro zone debt) stability programme they could
believe in, the market would go up quite aggressively."
EARNINGS
Bumper earnings from a range of companies helped buoy the
FTSE into the close, although the trend was far from universal
against a still weak UK macroeconomic backdrop.
BSkyB led gainers across all sectors, up 5.1
percent, after it posted a strong first quarter, driven by
cross-selling of products to existing subscribers, although new
customer numbers lagged expectations.
Drinks giant Diageo, up 4 percent, also got a boost from
quarterly numbers, while building supplier Wolseley rose
4.6 percent, helped by U.S. data showing a rise in U.S. home
building.
That positivity failed once again to extend to the UK high
street, however, as Home Retail became the latest
retailer to feel the pinch of a weakening domestic UK economy on
its bottom line.
The stock ended down 17 percent, leading mid-cap fallers
across all sectors in volume three times its 90-day average
after profits plunged 70 percent and the firm warned on the
outlook.
The slide showed downgrades were not already priced in,
RCM's Thomas said, as "disappointments are still met with
falling share prices regardless of the valuation of the market
or the individual shares".
Thomas added he was expecting Europe to dip back into
recession in the coming months and so was taking any bounce as
an opportunity to take some risk off.
"Our view is you're better off in large, multinational,
defensive growth stocks, and if the market gives us an
opportunity to buy those at lower prices and sell riskier
stocks, we'll do that," he added.
(Editing by Mike Nesbit)
