FTSE firms on hopes for imminent euro zone debt solution

* FTSE 100 up 0.3 percent

* Miners bounce back in tandem with copper price

* Thomas Cook leaps on bank deal

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Oct 21 Short covering helped nudge Britain's top share index higher on Friday as investors bet that a fix to the euro zone debt crisis was just around the corner, ahead of a crucial summit of European leaders this weekend.

Hopes have run high of late that euro zone policy makers will come up with concrete plans to tackle the region's debt problems, with global stock markets having enjoyed a rally over the past weeks, although there is a good deal of scepticism.

Of vital importance is an agreement over how to strengthen a euro zone rescue fund -- but regional leaders are still sharply divided on this front.

France and Germany have said the leaders will discuss in detail a comprehensive solution to the crisis at the summit on Sunday, but no decisions will be adopted before a second meeting to be held by Wednesday at the latest.

"I don't believe that the market will fall back dramatically because there's still obviously potential for resolution, and that's what the market is hoping for," Martin Dobson, head of trading at Westhouse Securities, said.

"But the problem is that there's still disagreement out there, and until you've got something that people can really grasp hold of, the market isn't going anywhere."

Heavyweight miners added most points to the index after hefty falls on Thursday, as three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose on Friday after its largest one-day collapse in four weeks in the previous session.

Anglo American underperformed, with the miner facing a tax bill of almost $1 billion if Chile's state-owned mining company goes ahead with a plan to buy a stake in Anglo's assets in the country, according to the Financial Times.

The FTSE 100 was up 13.68 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,398.36 by 0824 GMT, having shed 1.2 percent on Thursday, leaving it down 1.2 percent this week, on course to snap a three-week rally.

Even if some kind of answer is found with regards to the European situation, investors are still faced with considerable headwinds, not least concerns over China, with latest figures showing its economic growth at its slowest in two years.

"People seem to be covering shorts ahead of the weekend but the underlying tone very much remains one of worry about the future," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages $500 million of assets. "Not just about Europe but very much about China as well now."

Among individual gainers on the FTSE 100, Wm Morrison Supermarkets shed 0.4 percent as Bernstein Research downgraded its rating for the British food retailer to "market perform" from "outperform" on valuation grounds.

The broker said it would redirect investors' attention to two alternative "outperform" recommendations, on Dutch peer Ahold , which it said is in a very similar position today to Morrisons at the start of the year; and/or Tesco which its said remains the most compelling long term growth story in its sector coverage.

Ahold slipped 0.3 percent, while Tesco added 0.4 percent.

Aggreko , meanwhile, fell 0.4 percent, as investors weighed up the temporary power firm's raised full-year outlook against its high valuation.

On the second line, Thomas Cook leapt 15 percent higher, the top FTSE 250 gainer , after the holiday company said it has struck a deal with its banks as it seeks to recover from a string of profit warnings.

(Additional reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

