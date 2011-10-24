FTSE rises as Chinese data boosts miners

* FTSE up 0.4 percent

* Miners rally as China's manufacturing sector expands

* European debt plans progress, investors wary

By David Brett

LONDON, Oct 24 Commodity stocks helped Britain's FTSE 100 rise early on Monday as manufacturing data from China boosted demand hopes and as some progress was seen in talks to solve Europe's debt crisis.

Antofagasta and Kazahkmys were among the top performers in early trade, each up 3.9 percent, along with base metal prices, after data from the world's fastest growing economy showed it's vast manufacturing sector expanded moderately in October to snap three months of contraction.

The miners contributed nearly 17 points to the FTSE 100 , which gained 23.28 points, or 0.4 percent to 5,511.93 by 0750 GMT, extending the previous week's 0.4 percent rise.

Riskier assets continued to help the UK's benchmark index plough higher as investors awaited action from European ministers on how they plan to deal with the region's debt crisis.

At Sunday's summit, European Union leaders neared agreement on bank recapitalisation and on how to leverage their rescue fund to try to stop bond market contagion.

However, sharp differences remained over the size of losses private holders of Greek government bonds will have to accept. Final decisions were deferred until a second summit on Wednesday.

"We've seen equities open higher and bonds falling in early trade, although with the lack of volume suggests a lack of conviction, as investors hedge their bets that a resolution can be found to Europe's debt crisis on Wednesday," Jimmy Yates, head of equities at CMC Markets, said.

"I'd be surprised if we do get that 'final solution' and there will be a temptation for some profit taking around these levels."

JP Morgan said: "The European Union headlines will continue to set the market tone but we note that investors appear to be paying up for 'safety' already."

JP Morgan, however, said it continues to see value in financials (especially insurance) and cyclicals (autos, software, semiconductors, mining).

Banks climbed higher with Lloyds Banking Group up 3.5 percent to 33.9 pence as the part-nationalised British bank said on Sunday that a flotation of some 630 bank branches, which it has been ordered to dispose of by regulators, remained an option, along with a sale of the branches.

Oriel Securities said the shares are undervalued and have been weak relative to the sector and yet Lloyds has no euro sovereign debt exposure.

"We value the core banking and insurance business of Lloyds at 54 pence including the net benefit of cost synergies and simplifications identified in the strategic review."

Elsewhere, Essar Energy , the India-focused integrated energy company, added 2.2 percent as it completed the 35-day shutdown of the Vadinar Refinery on schedule, and said it was well underway with an additional optimisation project at the refinery that will see the capacity of the refinery further enhanced.

On the downside, temporary power provider Aggreko fell 0.9 percent following its weak trading update on Friday.

