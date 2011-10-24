Miners push FTSE up as China data cools demand fears

* FTSE up 0.5 percent

* China manufacturing expansion a boost for miners

* UK Banks rise as Evolution plays down recapitalisation worries

By David Brett

LONDON, Oct 24 Britain's top share index was higher at midday on Monday, with strong data from China driving miners higher, while banks were boosted by brokers' views that they looked cheap and defensive relative to European peers.

Miners provided the bulk of the gains for the UK's benchmark index, contributing 19 points to the index, as China's vast manufacturing sector showed expansion for the first time in three months, cooling fears of an abrupt slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

Kazakhmys and Antofagasta were the top performers, each up 5.4 percent, while base metals climbed strongly across the board as the data from China lifted demand hopes in the sector.

Technical factors supported a move higher for London's blue-chip index , which was up 25.78 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,514.43 by 1035 GMT, adding to the previous week's 0.4 percent gain, despite uncertainty over a resolution to Europe's debt crisis.

At a summit on Sunday, European Union leaders neared agreement on bank recapitalisation and on how to leverage their rescue fund to try to stop bond market contagion, but sharp differences remained over the size of losses private holders of Greek government bonds will have to accept.

Final decisions were deferred until a second summit on Wednesday.

"No clear strategy appeared from Brussels at the weekend to solve the ongoing crisis in the Eurozone. What news did emerge seemed to be at odds with itself," said Darren Sinden, trader at Silverwind Securities.

However, Sinden said technically the 50-week moving average at 5,584.5 will be the near-term target for the bulls in the FTSE, and the door would be open on a move to 6,000 from there.

VALUE IN BANKS

Banks gained, with Lloyds Banking Group up 3.8 percent at 34.13 pence as the part-nationalised British bank said on Sunday that a flotation of 630 bank branches, which it has been ordered to dispose of by regulators, remained an option, along with a sale of the branches.

Oriel Securities said Lloyds' shares were undervalued -- worth 54 pence on the core banking and insurance business alone -- and have been weak relative to the sector, and yet Lloyds has no euro sovereign debt exposure.

Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland climbed as much as 1.5 percent as Evolution Securities said UK banks should be priced for their defensive qualities, compared with their European counterparts.

"Barclays and RBS have been serial outperformers of late; we believe this should continue as investors reject flawed research circulated in recent weeks suggesting that UK banks may need to raise capital," said Ian Gordon, analyst at Evolution Securities.

He said investors should recognise that UK banks substantially share Nordic banks' defensive qualities against a European sector that is preparing to drown in new equity issuance.

On the downside, integrated oils proved a drag, with BP , BG Group and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) falling as much as 1.6 percent ahead of third-quarter results.

Evolution Securities said in a note that the companies' results were "unlikely to excite as our and consensus estimates indicate flat to slightly down performances relative to 2Q".

BP and BG are due to report on Tuesday, while Royal Dutch Shell is expected to report on Thursday.

Temporary power provider Aggreko remained under pressure following a weak trading update on Friday, falling 1.5 percent.

U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher open for equities on Wall Street on Monday, ahead of the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for September at 1230 GMT as investors look for further signs as to the health of the world's biggest economy.

Texas Instruments will report third-quarter earnings, with investors anxious to hear whether it sees any improvement in demand for its chips, which could have a read across for the likes of ARM in the UK. (Editing by Will Waterman)

