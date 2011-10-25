Integrated oils help FTSE gain ahead of EU summit

* FTSE up 0.3 percent

* BP, BG lead oils higher after updates

* Weir rises as Panmure upgrades in bullish sector note

By David Brett

LONDON, Oct 25 Integrated oils pushed Britain's top share index into positive territory around midday on Tuesday, as investors cheered results from BP and BG Group, while remaining broadly neutral given recent gains ahead of Europe's debt crisis summit.

BP gained 4.2 percent as the oil major said it had turned the corner in its recovery from the Gulf of Mexico oil spill and its output fall had bottomed out.

"BP still trades well below peers and is likely to continue to do so until management are able to confirm a clear strategy moving forward following the failed venture with Rosneft earlier this year," Atif Latif, director of equities and derivatives at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.

Concerns of future litigation continued to linger over BP as sources said the management board of Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP Ltd had asked its board of directors to sue shareholder BP BP.L for billions of dollars in damages over BP's failed alliance with Rosneft.

BG Group was the top performer, up 5.2 percent, as it beat third-quarter expectations boosted by a strong performance in its LNG business.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) was flat ahead of results on Thursday.

The integrated oil sector was the main reason the FTSE 100 traded in positive territory, contributing more than 19 points to the index, which was up 16.23 points or 0.3 percent at 5,564.29 by 1040 GMT, having closed at a 2-1/2 month closing high on Monday.

Gains were muted as European politicians and financial institutions have yet to agree on how much more losses banks would have to take on their Greek debt holdings than previously agreed and whether just shuffling debt would solve the crisis

"Sarkozy and Merkel must produce 'the big bazooka,' or perish. If the politicians offer more waffle, markets will dive and the dreaded plague of financial contagion will spread," said Clem Chambers, chief executive of ADVFN.com.

A London-based trader said that, should an agreement be reached, the market could rally up to 300 points, with most gains already built in to the market. If it fell short of expectations the market could retreat 10 percent, the trader added.

EARNINGS OUTLOOK

Weir added 2.3 percent, among the top risers on the FTSE 100 , as Panmure Gordon raised its recommendation on the engineer to "buy" from "hold" in a bullish sector note.

"The toast looks set to land buttered side up and accordingly we raise the sector stance to positive from neutral with an implied total return of 27 percent over 12 months," Panmure Gordon said in a note.

In choppy trade, ARM climbed 0.7 percent, turning around earlier losses, after it beat third-quarter expectations.

On 43.54 times 12-month forward earnings, Espirito Santo questioned ARM's ability to meet future earnings expectations, as the outlook statement indicated weakness in royalty revenues amid deteriorating outlook for the semiconductor industry.

Elsewhere, Blue chip interdealer broker (IDB) ICAP and its mid cap peer Tullet Prebon fell 2.4 and 4 percent respectively, after UBS cut their respective ratings to "sell" and reduced its earnings forecasts on the firms.

