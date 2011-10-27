FTSE soars on strong banks, miners after EU deal

* FTSE 100 index jumps 2.2 percent; no blue chip fallers
* Integrated oils up with crude price, Shell results
* Banks boosted by EU summit outcome
* Miners powered by stronger metal prices
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Oct 27 Britain's top shares index leapt
higher on Wednesday, led by strong banks and commodity issues as
investors welcomed the outcome of a European Union summit on
Wednesday designed to resolve the region's debt crisis.
European leaders agreed to boost the region's rescue fund
and struck a deal on a 50 percent writedown for private
bondholders on their Greek debt.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Thursday, after the
summit, that the region's rescue fund will be leveraged four or
five times, giving it firepower equivalent to about 1 trillion
euros ($1.4 trillion).
Banks were among the strongest blue chip performers, led by
Barclays the top FTSE 100 gainer up 6.1 percent, as
investors expressed relief that a need for an immediate
recapitalisation of the UK sector had been ruled out in the
European rescue plans.
Continental European banks, however, will be required to
raise a total of 106 billion euros ($146.5) by the end of June
2012, following an agreed 50 percent haircut to their holdings
of Greek sovereign debt.
"We expect the latest bail-out and recapitalisation
announcement to be supportive to UK bank share price performance
in the short-term as it removes the immediate risk of contagion
from a broader collapse in the European banking system," said
Shore Capital in a note.
However, the broker said it remained concerned about the
medium-term prospects for the UK banks and believes that a
"further recapitalisation of the domestic UK banks can still not
be ruled out at some point over the next few years."
At 0750 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 123.00
points, or 2.26 percent at 5,676.24, having ended 0.5 percent
higher on Wednesday at a 2-1/2 month closing high.
Commodity issues also saw strong demand as investors moved
back into riskier assets, with crude oil CLc1 gaining more
than 2 percent, copper also up over 2 percent, and gold
hitting a one-month high.
Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) was the top energy gainer, up 2.0
percent, after the firm reported a doubling in third-quarter net
profit, thanks to higher oil prices.
"Today marks the 25th anniversary of "Big Bang", a
transformational event for the City of London. One market adage
which predates even that milestone is "Never sell Shell".
Today's update is a timely reminder why this is still the case,"
said Richard Hunter, Head of Equities at Hargreaves Lansdown
Stockbrokers.
Kazakhmys stood out among the miners, up 6.2 percent
as the Kazakh-based miner posted a dip in third-quarter copper
production, but said it was on track to meet its full-year
output target and had seen steady demand.
There were no blue chip fallers, but drugmaker AstraZeneca
underperformed, ahead only 0.6 percent as it posted
third-quarter sales up 4 percent to $8.21 billion, but in local
currencies revenue fell 2 percent.
"Overall, it was a reasonable quarter," said Bernstein
Research, repeating its market-perform rating on AstraZeneca.
On the macroeconomic front, following on from Wednesday's
CBI industrial trends report, which showed a sharp drop in
orders, the British business confederation issues its October
distributive trades report at 1000 GMT, with a reading of -15
forecast, down from -1 in September.
Across the Atlantic, all eyes will be on the final reading
for U.S third quarter GDP, due at 1230 GMT, with a rise of 2.5
percent forecast, up from 1.3 percent in the previous quarter.
U.S. weekly initial jobless claims will also be released at
1230 GMT, with September pending home sales due at 1400 GMT.
(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
