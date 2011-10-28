Britain's FTSE consolidates gains after surge

* FTSE 100 index up 0.2 percent, holds above 5,700

* Banks in demand on EU deal, ahead of upcoming results

* Miners, energy issues easier as commodity prices slip

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, Oct 28 Britain's top share index was modestly higher on Friday, consolidating after a leap up to near three-month highs in the previous session, with strength in banks countering weakness in miners and energy issues as commodity prices retreated.

Barclays was the top blue chip gainer, up 2.5 percent, having jumped 20 percent on Thursday, bolstered by an upgrade to "overweight" from "neutral" by JP Morgan Cazenove.

The broker, however, trimmed its target prices for all the UK-listed banks and reaffirmed its preference for UK Asian-focused lenders HSBC and Standard Chartered over UK domestic banks, ahead of the sector's third-quarter reporting season next week.

Sector heavyweight HSBC was up 1.3 percent, but Standard Chartered slipped 0.3 percent after strong gains in the previous session following an EU deal designed to resolve the euro zone debt problems.

European leaders are now under pressure to finalise details of their plan to slash Greece's debt and strengthen the European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF), with the focus also shifting to a Group of 20 meeting next week in Cannes, southern France.

"The euphoria of yesterday has quietened as we wait and see whether the non European world will give the plan its full backing," said Mic Mills, head of electronic trading at ETX Capital.

By 0751 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 8.90 points, or 0.2 percent at 5,722.72, having ended 2.9 percent higher on Thursday at its highest close since early August,

The UK blue chip index is up more than 4 percent on the week, and is headed for over an 11 percent rise on the month.

Miners and energy stocks were the main drag on the blue chips, retreating after Thursday's surge as commodity slipped back, with crude oil CLc1 and copper prices both off around 1 percent.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) was the biggest FTSE 100 faller, down 1.1 percent having posted strong gains following above-forecast third-quarter results on Thursday.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca was also a blue chip casualty, down 0.8 percent, having posted mixed Q3 numbers on Thursday.

Pharma peer Shire , however, managed gains of 1.0 percent ahead of its Q3 results, due later in the session.

ARM Holdings was also in demand, ahead 1.4 percent after the British chip designer on Thursday unveiled details of its first 64-bit architecture, which it said would expand its reach into enterprise applications such as servers currently dominated by Intel .

And WPP , the world's largest advertising company WPP added 0.1 percent after it cut its full-year outlook due to slowing growth in the U.S. and concerns in the Eurozone, but reassured the market with signs of improving margins.

On the macroeconomic front, October's British GfK consumer confidence index, released overnight, showed a drop to minus 32, against minus 30 in September, its lowest level since February 2009.

No other important British data will be released on Friday, so the focus will be on a batch of U.S. data, notably September personal income and consumption numbers, due at 1230 GMT, and the final reading for the Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index, scheduled for 1355 GMT.

"Investors shouldn't get too ahead of themselves however, as there is still much more to do. The storm has died, but there are still rough waters ahead," said Simon Furlong, a trader at Spreadex. (Editing by Jane Merriman)

* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - * UK stock report FTSE index: <0#.FTS6> techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:> Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index: FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index: Market digest: Top 10 by vol: Top price gainers: Top % gainers: Top price losers: Top % losers: * For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street: Gilts report: Euro bond report Pan European stock report: Tokyo stocks: HK stocks: Sterling report: Dollar report: * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: By sector: * For pan-European market data and news, click on - * Daily European stocks report........................ European Equities speed guide................ FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... DJ STOXX index................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. Top 25 European pct gainers.................... Top 25 European pct losers.....................