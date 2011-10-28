Banks, miners down as FTSE cools after Europe debt deal

* FTSE down 0.2 percent

* Banks, miners fall after Thruday's debt deal surge

* IAG dips as UBS cuts target price, earnings ahead of results

By David Brett

LONDON, Oct 28 Britain's FTSE 100 fell by midday on Friday, as investors consolidated gains after a near 3 percent rise in the previous session on relief after Europe agreed a plan to deal with its debt crisis.

"Investors locking in their profits early is a positive sign and what we now need to see is investors using these gains as a platform to encourage more share demand and push prices higher," Joshua Raymond, chief market strategist at City Index, said.

With the FTSE up more than 19 percent since its year low on August 9, and nearing break-even for 2011, Raymond said profit taking could not be ignored, although there may be an element of investors not wanting to miss out on any more price surges, pushing the market on.

The UK's benchmark index fell 13.47 points or 0.2 percent to 5,700.35 by 1043 GMT, albeit in choppy trade, having closed at a near three-month high on Thursday after European leaders agreed a three-point plan in attempt to prevent debt contagion in the euro zone.

Previously beaten down banks and miners , which rose 7.9 and 7.5 percent, respectively, in the previous session swung to losses as investors banked profits. The sectors remain down more than 18 percent in 2011.

Energy stocks were the main drag on the blue chips, retreating after Thursday's surge as crude oil CLc1 slipped around 1 percent.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) shed 2.5 percent, having posted strong gains following above-forecast third-quarter results on Thursday.

Elsewhere, International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) dipped 2.6 percent as UBS reduced its target price for the network carrier to 240 pence from 260 pence after cutting its EPS forecasts in a preview of third-quarter results due on November 4.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca was also a blue chip casualty, down 0.5 percent, having posted mixed Q3 numbers on Thursday.

Pharma peer Shire swung lower, down 0.4 percent ahead of its Q3 results, due later in the session.

ARM Holdings was in demand, ahead 0.5 percent after the British chip designer on Thursday unveiled details of its first 64-bit architecture, which it said would expand its reach into enterprise applications such as servers currently dominated by Intel INTC.O.

And WPP , the world's largest advertising company added 0.7 percent after it cut its full-year outlook due to slowing growth in the U.S. and concerns in the euro zone, but reassured the market with signs of improving margins.

Wall Street futures pointed to a weaker start for U.S. equities ahead of macro economic data releases including September personal income and consumption numbers, due at 1230 GMT, and the final reading for the Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index, scheduled for 1355 GMT.

Investors will be looking for further bullish signs of growth in the World's biggest economy after figures released on Thursday showed the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in a year in the third quarter.

