FTSE rises on hopes of U.S. stimulus, UK earnings

* FTSE up 0.4 percent
* Hope of further U.S. QE spurs miners
* Banks mixed after Standard Chartered results, Lloyds CEO
illness
By David Brett
LONDON, Nov 2 Britain's top share index edged
higher early on Wednesday, bouncing back from sharp falls in the
previous session, boosted by hopes of further quantitative
easing in the U.S. and bullish updates from UK corporates.
Retailer Next jumped 5.5 percent, precious metal
miner Randgold rose 3.9 percent and British satellite
provider Inmarsat gained 2.4 percent after all three
firms reported upbeat third-quarter trading updates.
London's blue chip index gained 21.64 points, or 0.4
percent to 5,443.21 by 0852 GMT, having fallen 2.2 percent on
Tuesday after Greece shocked markets by offering a referendum to
voters on the recently agreed EU bailout package.
UK stocks rose in tandem with U.S. stock index futures ahead
of Federal Reserve press conference later on Wednesday.
Traders said investors were hopeful the Fed, which began a
two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, could begin to prepare
financial markets for further monetary easing, even if it
refrains from any new stimulus just yet.
"The market is expecting further stimulus will come from the
US. The fact that they are discussing it is why the market is
better but it has the potential to be sold off quite easily,"
Martin Dobson, head of trading at Westhouse Securities, said.
"A Greece default is not showing in the market and they're
really on a knife edge. I'm surprised the market is up. Any gain
will be short-lived."
Miners added most points to the index, rallying
in tandem with base metal prices on hope any positive moves by
the Fed to ignite growth will drive fresh demand in the sector.
West Africa-focused miner Randgold Resources was a
strong performer after it posted a jump in third-quarter profit,
helped by an 80 percent surge in gold production and higher
metal prices.
Also boosted by a bullish statement was British fashion
retailer Next , which shrugged off gloom shrouding the UK
economy to keep its full-year profit forecast.
Seymour Pierce said the update was "better than most had
feared" and "Next's valuation does not reflect its future growth
potential and cash generation", repeating its "buy" rating on
the firm.
Elsewhere, Inmarsat gained after the satellite
services provider posts better-then-expected third-quarter
results, helped by its LightSquared spectrum sharing deal.
ARM rose 4.1 percent after Hewlett Packard Co
unveiled plans to develop extremely low-energy servers,
partnering with companies such as chip designers ARM.
Banks were mixed, with Barclays up 2.1
percent and Royal Bank of Scotland rising 1.4 percent
ahead of third-quarter trading update on Thursday.
Standard Chartered , however, fell 1.7 percent as
Evolution Securities cut its recommendation on the firm to
"neutral" from "buy" on valuation grounds after results.
The Asia-focused bank reported its nine-month underlying
profit grew at a double-digit rate and said it had no direct
sovereign exposure to troubled euro zone nations, but a weak
performance in India weighed on results.
And LLoyds Banking Group shed 4.1 percent after its
chief executive was forced to take a temporary break from his
duties due to ill health.
CONCERNS REMAIN
Having gained just over 8 percent in October, the UK's
benchmark has fallen 5.1 percent in the previous three trading
days as doubts began to surface over the details of the euro
zone debt plan.
UBS said weak volumes and little institutional participation
raised questions over the sustainability of the recent rally.
"Hedge funds have turned net buyers in three of the past
four weeks, but long-only investors appear to be selling into
the rally. Even during the rally in October, market volumes have
been low."
UBS said investors have turned net sellers of the healthcare
sector and turned net buyers of construction materials.
Worries over euro zone debt contagion remained after Greek
Prime Minister George Papandreou's shock announcement on Tuesday
that he intended to let Greeks vote on the 130 billion euro
($178 billion) bailout package.
Papandreou won the backing of his cabinet on Wednesday to
hold the referendum but will find the stunned euro zone leaders
who struck the deal last week harder to convince.
"Papandreou's strategy could well be to smoke out the
opposition by winning the confidence vote on Friday, and then
try and gain approval for the austerity plan by presenting it as
the best of the two unpalatable options," David Miller, Partner
at Cheviot Asset Management, which has 3.5 billion pounds of
assets under management.
"This crisis has always been more about the politics than
the economics. We have now reached the point when the time for
talk is over, and coordinated decisions to restore confidence in
the euro zone have to be made."
Ex-dividend factors knocked a hefty 12.83 points off the
FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with BP , Royal Dutch Shell
(RDSa.L) (RDSb.L), GlaxoSmithKLine , Intertek Group
, ITV , and Ashmore Group all losing
their dividend attractions.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters)
