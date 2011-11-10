FTSE up as Greece announces coalition leader

* FTSE 100 index up 0.4 percent, regains 5,450 level
* Banks mixed, weighed by HSBC, on euro zone debt fears
* Miners rise on euro zone developments
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Nov 10 Britain's top shares
climbed into positive territory on Thursday on a relief rally
prompted by the naming of former European Central Bank
vice-president Lucas Papademos as head of Greece's new crisis
coalition and moves in Italy towards a national unity
government.
London's blue chip index rose 23 points or 0.4
percent to 5,482.80 by 1413 GMT, off an intra-day low of
5,360.19.
Greece said Papademos will lead a government that must sign
up to a 130 billion euros bailout deal with the euro zone before
calling an early election.
"On the one hand there is relief that this development in
Greece is over and a job can finally be done ... there is a far
more complicated aspect to the euro zone that is yet to be dealt
with and that is Italy," said Mike Lenhoff, equity strategist at
Brewin Dolphin.
"One has to have limited expectations of what these markets
will do, until there is some concrete resolution or a resolution
that is heading in the right direction."
There was further relief as Italy moved closer to a national
unity government. That helped Italian 10-year bond yields steady
at around 7 percent, albeit a level seen as unsustainable in the
long term.
Chris Beauchamp, a market analyst at IG Index, said
Wednesday's market hysteria had eased somewhat after the ECB
began intervening in the Italian bond market.
He said new ECB head Mario Draghi had "managed to buy a
little breathing space for his compatriots, but it's difficult
to say how long this will last."
Traders said the rise on the FTSE was mainly down to short
covering as progress appeared to be made in Europe.
Commodities rebounded sharpest as investors bought in on the
dips with the miners and integrated oils
having been among the hardest hit sectors when the
index lost 1.9 percent on Wednesday.
Anglo American rose 4.4 percent after the miner sold
its 24.5 percent stake in its Chilean Anglo Sur project to
Japan's Mitsubishi for $5.4 billion, above some
analysts' expectations.
Vedanta Resources, however, was a top blue chip
faller, down 6.5 percent as aluminium losses, rising costs and
the weakening Indian rupee hit the miner's first-half
results.
Banks were mixed as investors weighed valuations within the
sector against potential exposure to Europe's debt crisis.
Part state-owned lenders Royal Bank of Scotland and
Lloyds Banking Group managed to rally, up 2.4 percent
and 1.8 percent respectively after recent falls.
Global lender HSBC, down 1.2 percent, was the
biggest drag on the sector, with Wednesday's disappointing
third-quarter trading update weighing.
A number of brokers cut their target prices and estimates
for HSBC, including JPMorgan Cazenove, Deutsche Bank and UBS.
There was little reaction to the Bank of England's (BoE)
expected decision to leave British interest rates and its
quantitative easing policy unchanged following the central
bank's latest two-day monthly meeting.
Among individual blue chip fallers, Admiral Group
was the biggest casualty again, down 5.8 percent, having plunged
over 25 percent on Wednesday following a full-year profit
warning, with both UBS and Deutsche Bank downgrading their
ratings for the motor insurer from "buy".
Credit data firm Experian was the biggest blue chip
gainer, up 6.5 percent, after it beat forecasts with a 20
percent jump in first-half profit and said it expected to
maintain sales growth over the rest of the year despite the
economic turmoil in Europe.
(Editing by David Cowell)
(jon.hopkins@thomsonreuters.com; 02075428954; Reuters
Messaging: jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
