Bank rally soothes bruised FTSE after Italy vote

* FTSE 100 rises 1.9 pct, up 0.3 pct on the week
* Volatility index down 15 pct, sign of improving risk
appetite
* Banks, insurers boosted as confidence returns
* Premier Foods jumps on short squeeze
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Nov 11 A late bank rally helped
Britain's top share index end a torrid week on a stronger note
on Friday after Italy's approval of austerity measures lifted
risk appetite and fund managers argued the stock market gains
have got further to run.
The measures, demanded by the European Union, will now go to
the Italian lower house, where it is expected to be approved on
Saturday. Italian bond yields
fell.
The news gave battered UK banks and insurers a shot in the
arm, as investors sought value at low levels, with Royal Bank of
Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group towards the
top of the leader board, both up more than 6 percent.
Schroders was the top riser, up 6.8 percent, as
Deutsche Bank upgraded the fund management group to "hold" from
"sell", saying the harsher climate is now priced in, and
pointing to Thursday's third-quarter profit-beating forecasts.
British Airways and Iberia owner IAG also notched
up solid gains, up 4.9 percent, after raising growth and cost
savings targets and saying it expected an operating profit of
around 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) in 2015, which broker Davy
said was a positive for the company.
Andrew Bell at money manager Witan sees the equity market as
"far from an avoid", and that on a strategic timescale, it looks
attractive, with risks mostly short term.
"The risk of political mistakes in handling the euro zone
debt crisis creates volatility from day to day and the
possibility of a very adverse episode for markets if European
leaders allow the contagious collapse in confidence in European
sovereign credit to spin out of control."
"Common sense argues that this will not be allowed to happen
and rationality is likely to assert itself in the end," Bell,
chief executive of the 1.1 billion pound Witan Investment Trust,
said.
The FTSE 100 closed up 100.56 points, or 1.9
percent, at 5,545.38, although up only 0.3 percent on the week.
Volumes on the index were thin, at only 74 percent of the
90-day daily average, as investors hang fire until further
evidence emerges euro zone debt problems are being resolved.
Colin McLean, managing director of SVM Asset Management,
said policy response is not yet enough to calm nerves
completely, and that quantitative easing from the European
Central Bank would be a key game changer for equities.
"I think the market's starting to price that in because it
just thinks that there's no room left... and despite the German
resistance in terms of inflation, there's probably no real
inflationary risk from doing that now," he said.
"It would set up conditions I think for a reasonable, at
least short-term, market rally."
He added that there is potential for the UK's beleaguered
financials to rally 10 to 20 percent between now and year-end.
In evidence of dissipating anxiety, the FTSE 100 volatility
index fell 15.2 percent on Friday.
On the second line, Premier Foods, the deeply
indebted owner of Hovis, Ambrosia and Mr Kipling, jumped 32
percent, bouncing back after recent hefty falls, with traders
citing a short squeeze on the shares after the firm managed to
get some financial breathing space earlier in the week.
A major blue-chip faller was Brazil-exposed gas producer BG
Group. It sank 1 percent, with traders citing a read-
across from Portuguese oil firm Galp Energia.
Galp's shares shed nearly 11 percent after the sale of a
stake in its Brazil deep-sea oil business to Chinese state-owned
oil firm Sinopec Group put a weaker-than-expected value on its
assets there.
"The read across for BG Group is negative ... because you've
got to question whether if they wanted to sell those assets then
they're not actually as valuable as we might have been
thinking," Santander analyst Jason Kenney said.
(Additional reporting by David Brett; Editing by Erica
Billingham)
* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - *
UK stock report
FTSE index:
techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:>
Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index:
FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index:
Market digest: Top 10 by vol:
Top price gainers: Top % gainers:
Top price losers: Top % losers:
* For related news, click on - *
UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street:
Gilts report: Euro bond report
Pan European stock report:
Tokyo stocks: HK stocks:
Sterling report: Dollar report:
* For company prices, click on - *
Company directory: By sector:
* For pan-European market data and news, click on - *
Daily European stocks report........................
European Equities speed guide................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index...........................
DJ STOXX index...................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................
Top 25 European pct gainers....................
Top 25 European pct losers.....................