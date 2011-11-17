Fitch's US bank worries weigh on Britain's FTSE

* FTSE 100 down 1.3 pct, volumes thin
* Fitch concern over U.S. banks sparks sell-off
* Retailers fall after French Connection profit warning
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Nov 17 Britain's top shares fell
on Thursday, in thin trading, tracking weakness on Wall Street
after ratings agency Fitch voiced concern over U.S. banks'
European exposure, overshadowing positive earnings from UK
companies.
UK banks lopped the most points off the FTSE
100 index after Fitch said the outlook for U.S. banks could
deteriorate if the euro-zone's debt crisis is not resolved
quickly. The result of Spain's bond auction, where the country
paid the highest average yield since 1997, also put pressure on
the market.
Fitch warned that it may reduce its "stable" rating outlook
for U.S. banks with large capital markets businesses due to
contagion from the problems in European markets.
"Unless the euro zone debt crisis is resolved in a timely
and orderly manner, the broad outlook for U.S. banks will
darken. The risks of a negative shock are rising," Fitch said.
The UK benchmark fell 70.17 points, or 1.3 percent,
to 5,438.85 by 0958 GMT, having closed down 0.2 percent on
Wednesday, after a rollercoaster session in which it swung
through more than 110 points.
The market focus remained firmly on the euro zone debt
situation, with sovereign bond yields in the region rising, but
broadly positive UK corporate earnings news did offer investors
some respite.
Rexam firmed 4.6 percent, the top blue-chip gainer,
as Europe's largest drinks can maker reported an in-line update
and says it is considering selling its personal care packaging
business.
Oriel Securities maintained its "add" rating on the stock
citing valuation grounds.
Commodities group Glencore International was the
second-biggest riser, ahead 2.1 percent, after it said trading
in its marketing arm remained "solid" over the third quarter
despite economic uncertainty.
British outsourcer Serco, meanwhile, reiterated its
full-year guidance in the face of austerity in the UK and United
States, prompting Shore Capital to upgrade its rating to "buy"
from "hold", and helping its shares 1.5 percent higher.
"Individual company reporting seem to be reasonably good,
and there is value out there, but fund managers, as we've seen,
are very reluctant to commit to this market at the moment,"
Martin Dobson, head of trading at Westhouse Securities, said.
Swiss & Global Asset Management's Stefan Angele said he did
not see how the sovereign debt crisis could be solved without a
long period of deleveraging and reducing entitlements in the
public sector.
"This will not happen without pain, protests, political
turmoil and will be an additional drag on economic growth,"
Angele, head of investment management at Swiss & Global Asset
Management, which has around 80 billion Swiss francs of funds
under management, said.
"As a consequence, this will be a companion for financial
markets for the next couple of months and even years."
Andrew Bell at money manager Witan, meanwhile, said: "If the
gathering collapse in European bond markets is not arrested,
then the economic damage will be greater than equities are
discounting."
However, Bell, chief executive of the 1.1 billion pound
Witan Investment Trust, added: "Growth outside the euro zone is
holding up better and global monetary policy is easing, so I am
focused more on medium term value in markets than the European
cow pat at my feet."
Retailers came under renewed pressure following a profits
warning from French Connection, sending its shares 22
percent lower, and downbeat results from Mothercare, off
3.6 percent.
SuperGroup dropped 7.2 percent, while Home Retail
shed 0.5 percent, having felt the heat on Wednesday
after a profit-warning from Game Group.
British retail sales, however, got a surprise lift in
October, as early pre-Christmas promotions helped drive up
volumes at their fastest pace since June, official data showed.
Consumer morale in Britain, meanwhile, fell to a record low
in October as fears about the euro crisis, rising unemployment
and the state of the economy knocked confidence, a monthly
survey by mortgage lender Nationwide showed.
(Editing by Jane Merriman)