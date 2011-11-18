FTSE falls as Cameron, Merkel differ on euro crisis

* FTSE down 1.1 percent
* Banks fall as trust between counterparties evaporates
* Capita sees impact from austerity
* Carnival rises as Jeffries starts at "buy"
By David Brett
LONDON, Nov 18 Britain's FTSE 100 fell on
Friday, with investors fearing a lack of unity among European
Union politicians on how to deal with the debt crisis was
worsening the situation, while corporates such as Capita felt
the impact of the ongoing debt problems.
In light and volatile trade, London's blue chips
shed 60.20 points, or 1.1 percent, to 5,362.94 -- its fifth
daily loss in a row to end the week down 3.3 percent.
In Berlin, British Prime Minister David Cameron and German
Chancellor Angela Merkel could not mask differences over the
handling of the euro zone's debt crisis. Cameron called for
"decisive action" to stabilise the euro zone, while Merkel said
she favoured a "step-by-step" approach.
Lothar Mentel, chief investment officer at Octopus
Investments which manages $4 billion, said dithering among
politicians has left a 20-30 percent chance of bankruptcy for
several peripheral EU nations and the potential collapse of the
euro zone.
"Whilst the political classes are invariably happy to use
investment markets as scapegoats, they simply have not done
enough to remove this tail risk and put the threat of widespread
collapse off the table," he said.
Mentel said Octopus was sticking with its neutral asset
allocation, with a tilt towards the more defensive actively
managed investment strategies.
Banks fell 0.8 percent as concerns over
exposure to risky government debt weighed on the sector.
Those worries have seen unsecured lending between banks
evaporate and the cost of secured loans rise as trust has
dwindled between counterparties.
Miners and integrated oils
retreated too as investors sold out of riskier assets.
CORPORATE EXPOSURE
With Europe's debt crisis showing no sign of abating,
British companies said they were feeling the effects of
government austerity measures.
Capita was the top faller on the FTSE 100, down 4.1
percent after the outsourcing company said it was feeling the
pinch as clients curbed spending. It said it would only deliver
"reasonable" 2011 revenue growth, prompting Oriel Securities to
repeat its "reduce" rating.
"Capita offers no surprise by confirming our view that
downward pressure on revenue is more severe than they guided at
the interims," Oriel said in a note.
Military equipment maker and FTSE mid-cap index
constituent Chemring shed 13 percent after warning on
full-year revenue. FTSE small-cap index member
Huntsworth fell a quarter in value after a profit
warning, with both blaming global economic uncertainty.
SABMiller fell 2.4 percent as it will raise its cash
takeover offer for Foster's to A$5.40 per share to make
up for the loss of a 30 cents capital return after a tax ruling
from Australian authorities.
Wall Street was marginally higher as the London market
closed, helping keep the FTSE 100 off intraday lows. "Growth has
picked up modestly in the second half of 2011, but not enough to
bring unemployment down," New York Fed President William Dudley
said in remarks at the University of Albany.
On the upside, cruise operator Carnival added 1.7
percent as Jefferies initiated coverage on the firm with a "buy"
rating, saying a combination of lower capital expenditure and
cost control would ensure a smooth sailing for cruise lines in a
low-growth economy.
(Editing by Dan Lalor)
