FTSE ends worst losing run in nearly 9 years

* FTSE up 0.7 percent, down 3.7 percent on the week
* Traders say weak volumes, strong U.S. help turnaround
* Debt contagion and global growth concerns remain
* Severn Trent falls after H1 profit miss
By David Brett
LONDON, Nov 25 Britain's top share index
snapped its worst losing run since 2003 on Friday, with
miners and banks, sectors badly beaten
in the previous few sessions, leading the rebound.
London's blue chips rose 37.08 points, or 0.7
percent to 5,164.65, ending their worst run of consecutive daily
falls since January 2003.
The index traded just 75 percent of its already anaemic
average 90-day volume.
Stocks that had suffered from the market's weakness this
week featured prominently on the FTSE leaderboard.
Royal Bank of Scotland added 4.3 percent, Admiral
climbed 3.1 percent and Thomas Cook was up 10.2
percent, having fallen around 75 percent on funding concerns
earlier in the week.
HSBC had said prior to Friday's bounce that it was
"dangerous" to be fully risk-averse as there was a possibility
that equities recover surprisingly sharply and it wanted at
least part of its portfolio to be positioned for such a
situation.
The broker highlighted Rio Tinto and Experian
among its UK plays in this scenario, to balance the
more defensive qualities of Morrison and Vodafone
.
Traders warned any gains should be taken in context of the
broader performance of the index.
The FTSE 100 had shed more than 7 percent in the last nine
days as stresses surrounding the euro zone debt crisis remain.
Angus Campbell, head of sales at Capital Spreads, said:
"Today's rally comes with a note of caution as volumes were
particularly low and so there are doubts over its
sustainability."
"An Italian bond auction was also poorly subscribed
reminding us that investors still remain sceptical when it comes
to a lasting resolution to the crisis."
A Dutch-based trader described the most recent Italian bond
auction as "awful", after the debt-ridden country paid a record
6.5 percent to borrow over six months and its longer-term
borrowing costs soared far above levels seen as unsustainable
for public finances.
Traders said talk that an EU bailout mechanism will not
involve the private sector was also a cause for the relief
rally.
Defensive stocks, those that tend to outperfrom in poor
market conditions, featured heavily on the upside, a clear sign
investors remained wary of the poor macroeconomic climate
confronting corporates.
Drugmakers GlaxoSmithKline and Shire rose
1.1 and 1.4 percent, respectively. British American Tobacco
was up 0.6 percent, while power provider National Grid
climbed 1.9 percent
GROWTH CONCERNS REMAIN
Investors are concerned that the region's crippling debt
situation and lack of cohesive action from politicians in
preventing contagion could cause the break-up of the euro zone
and tip the global economy into recession.
Goldman Sachs said it expects the euro-area economy to slide
into recession in the fourth quarter and forecasts just 0.1
percent growth for 2012, but funding difficulties for banks
represent a clear downside risk to this forecast.
"The banking sector's problems could at some point lead to a
significant worsening of funding conditions for corporates and
households, which in turn could turn the moderate recession we
are forecasting into something more akin to the 2008/09
experience," the bank said.
The FTSE 100 now trades on a price to earnings ratio of 9.86
times, compared with a historical average of around 14 times,
while it has a combined price-to-book ratio of 1.4, Thomson
Reuters StarMine data shows.
The euro zone debt crisis and the austerity measures
governments are undertaking to compact bulging debt piles,
continues to hamper corporate earnings.
Outdoor goods retailer Blacks Leisure fell 11.43
percent and faces a battle to survive after becoming the latest
British retailer to issue a profit warning in the run-up to
Christmas.
Severn Trent was among the day's biggest casualties,
off 1.7 percent, after the water company reported a slightly
bigger-than-expected drop in underlying first-half pretax
profit.
(Editing by Jane Merriman)