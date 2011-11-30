Britain's FTSE rises on China, central banks move

* FTSE 100 up 2.9 percent
* Miners reverse losses after China move
* Central bank coordiated action boosts stocks
By Joanne Frearson
Britain's top share index rose sharply on Wednesday reversing
earlier session losses after China cut its banks' reserve
requirement ratios and central banks announced coordinated
global action to provide liquidity to the financial system.
Gains were extended around midday after the central banks of
the United States, euro zone, Japan, Canada, Britain and
Switzerland announced the coordinated global action.
Investor sentiment improved after China's central bank cut
the reserve requirement ratio for its banks by 50-basis-points,
in the first time in nearly three years, in a move which will
help ease a slowdown in the world's second largest economy.
The FTSE mining sector, whose performance is
highly correlated to global growth, turned positive after the
surprise China cut and the sector which was initially in the
bottom performers list rebounded to near the top.
Miners which have exposure to China, Kazakhmys and
Antofagasta, were amongst the main movers and were up
6.6 percent and 8.4 percent respectively.
"It is really significant as China is looked to for economic
leadership," said Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin
Dolphin.
"This is a confirmation of reversal of policy and China can
help provide stability to the global economy at a time where
stability is being put at risk because of the sovereign debt
crisis."
Banks were also helped by the positive
sentiment after the China cut and turned higher, lifting them
out of the bottom performers list.
Earlier, the sector had featured among the worst performers
after a Standard & Poor's downgrade of 15 big banks including
HSBC and Barclays sparked worries about higher
funding costs.
But the push higher by banks was not yet enough to get the
sector out of the red for November and the bank index
is on track to end the month 8.8 percent lower as
worries about the euro zone sovereign debt crisis hit sentiment
as other countries like Italy become engulfed.
"The euro zone crisis appears to be moving towards
full-blown contagion with stresses now evident across the
sovereign bond market in Europe," UBS said in a note.
The UK's FTSE 100 was up 153.19 points, or 2.9
percent at 5,492.73 by 1308 GMT on the last trading day of the
month, having been as low as 5,274.95 and is on track to end
November down 1 percent.
The index jumped above its 38.2 Fibonacci Retracement at
5,382.02 points from its August low to October high, with the
next resistance level seen at the 23.6 Fibonacci Retracement at
5,521.64.