FTSE climbs on hopes of EU debt plan progress

* FTSE up 0.3 percent
* Banks set for boost if EU leaders reach debt deal
* IAG up as passenger traffic rises
* Defensives fall in risk on trade
By David Brett
LONDON Dec 5
Britain's FTSE 100 hit a five-week closing high on Monday
with optimism rising that politicians can finally agree a deal
to solve its debt crisis in a crunch week for the euro zone.
European Union leaders, urged on anxiously by the United
States, are seeking agreement on a convincing rescue plan that
has eluded them for two years, culminating in a summit in
Brussels on Thursday and Friday.
Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin Dolphin said this
Friday could be "make or break" the euro zone with the markets
hopeful of the former.
"If Mrs Merkel (Germany's Chancellor) gets her way with
fiscal integration, market sentiment will be dramatically
transformed. To say that equity markets, especially the banks,
will have something to celebrate understates it," he said,
adding that would prompt a big exit out of bond markets.
London-listed banks have gained around 16
percent over the last 8 trading days, spurred by coordinated
action by major central banks to provide liquidity to the
financial system and on hopes a solution to Europe's debt crisis
might be found.
On Monday, Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of
Scotland added 6.3 and 5.3 percent, respectively, as
France and Germany agreed on a series of reforms to address the
euro zone sovereign debt crisis that will be presented to EU
President Herman Van Rompuy on Wednesday.
And with Italy drawing up its roadmap to deficit reduction
and having been the biggest worry within the euro zone recently,
traders said there's a belief that the worst might now be over.
FTSE 350 banks and insurers which remain down
respectively more than 25 and 10 percent in 2011, hamstrung
until Europe's debt crisis is resolved, helped the FTSE 100
to rise 15.87 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,567.96, its
highest close since Oct. 31.
RISK ON
Miners rallied too as investors looked to buy
beaten down assets which have shed more than a quarter of their
value this year as the global downturn left question marks over
the outlook for growth.
JPMorgan said the European debt crisis, U.S. fiscal
austerity and prospects for a Chinese hard landing will keep
volatility high and could result in lower markets in 2012 if
these conditions worsen.
But it said a strong policy response from governments and a
better-than-worst-case scenario for corporate earnings leaves
some European equities looking attractive on valuation grounds.
"We believe selected cyclicals have been penalized too much,
especially the emerging market sensitive ones. We find value in
'low ROE' (return on equity) and 'Value' styles," JPMorgan said
in a note.
Elsewhere, International Airlines Group, formed by
the merger of BA and Iberia, climbed 2.9 percent after it posted
a 2.1 percent rise in passenger traffic in November, boosted by
4.6 percent growth in premium traffic.
On the downside, equities that have performed well over the
last year fell as the investors tucked into riskier assets.
Drugmaker Glaxo SmithKline fell 1.6 percent, British
American Tobacco shed 0.8 percent, while Burberry
, liked for its exposure to China and up more than 12
percent in 2011, fell 3.4 percent.
Investors also continued to penalise corporates falling
short of expectations, with Michael Page's shares
slumping to their lowest level since late 2009 after the British
recruitment company warned its full-year profits will be towards
the bottom end of analyst forecasts due to the impact of the
European economic crisis on its business.
Concerns remained over the broader economic outlook as
Europe's debt crisis might have pushed its economy into a
steeper contraction than earlier thought and growth in China is
spluttering, according to surveys on Monday.