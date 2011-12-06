Defensives stabilise FTSE after S&P downgrade threat

* FTSE flat
* S&P threatens downgrade of 15 euro zone countries
* Banks, miners fall as investors switch to risk off mode
* Wolseley gains after first quarter update
By David Brett
London, Dec 6 Britain's top share index
shrugged off sharp losses at the open and steadied on Tuesday,
as gains in defensive stocks offset falls in riskier assets
after Standard & Poors ratings agency threatened to downgrade 15
euro zone countries.
S&P warned it may downgrade 15 out of 17 euro zone
countries, including top-rated Germany and France, if EU leaders
fail to agree on a plan to solve the debt crisis at a summit on
Friday.
"(The timing of the announcement) is certainly not going to
help the fragile sentiment we've become used to. Having said
that there's an increasing tendency to take these credit rating
downgrades with a pinch of salt, especially when it includes
Germany," Richard Hunter, Head of Equities at Hargreaves
Lansdown Stockbrokers said.
Hunter said the overall situation for the euro zone on a
balance sheet basis looked more positive, and S&P's announcement
had given investors a reason to pause for breath rather than to
sell off sharply.
Typically, the riskier assets such as banks and
miners were weaker as London's blue chip index
slipped just 1.82 points to 5,566.14 at 0911 GMT, having
closed at a five-week high on Monday.
S&P's warning dented the progress the FTSE 100 had made,
rising around 8 percent over the previous eight trading days.
The index has gained in response to initiatives by central
banks to boost liquidity in the financial system and hopes
Europe's leaders can find a way to prevent contagion spreading.
S&P's announcement came after the announcement of a
Franco-German initiative, to be discussed on Friday, to enforce
budget discipline across the 17-member zone through EU treaty
changes.
Traders said any action by the S&P would kill the EFSF
(European Financial Stability Facility) as it would mean that it
would be unlikely to carry a triple 'A' rating, especially if
France is downgraded, which now seems increasingly likely.
Miners such as Kazakhmys fell 1.2 percent, while
lenders Barclays and HSBC shed up to 1.3
percent.
Deutsche Bank said the success or failure of policy actions
over coming days would be judged, among other things, by the
degree to which the heightened level of equity market volatility
begins to normalise, if at all.
"A more sustained reduction in asset market volatility,
helped by a further reduction in official rates by the ECB
(European Central Bank) on Thursday, would in our view provide a
necessary condition for the deterioration in the global growth
and specifically western world growth to stabilise," it said.
The latest third-quarter GDP data from the euro zone is
scheduled for release at 1000 GMT.
RETAIL WEAKNESS
British retailers fell in early trading after a survey
published overnight said they suffered their biggest annual fall
in underlying sales since May last month after widespread
discounts failed to lure in pre-Christmas shoppers.
Debenhams, Next and Marks & Spencer
shed up to 1.0 percent after the firms suffered from unusually
mild November weather.
Analysts at Singer Capital Markets cut their clothing
sector profit forecasts, taking them 5 percent below consensus
on average to reflect how difficult October and November have
been, and how margins will probably come under intense pressure
in December.
On the upside, Wolseley, the world's biggest
building supplies company, led the FTSE 100 gainers list, rising
2.1 percent after it posted a 16 percent rise in first-quarter
trading profit.
Seymour Pierce, which said the results were ahead of its
expectations, raised Wolseley's rating to "hold" from "sell".
Defensive stocks dominated the leaders as investors' mood
turned cautious, with Vodafone up 0.6 percent, British
American Tobacco up 0.7 percent and drugmaker Shire
nosing 0.4 percent higher.
In the pharmaceutical sector, Goldman Sachs reiterated its
"buy" rating on Shire, given continued market uncertainty, and
its preference for structural leaders in the sector.
On the broader outlook for equity markets, Goldman Sachs
said: "The first few months of 2012 are likely to be weak, as
equity markets digest softer growth especially in Europe."
"However, we expect some resolution to sovereign funding
problems in Europe, and together with improved signs of growth,
this should ignite a recovery in markets at some point in
first-half 2012."