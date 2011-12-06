Defensives lift FTSE as Europe concerns remain

* FTSE up 0.1 percent
* Defensives gain as S&P downgrade threat knock sentiment
* Retailers down after poor data from UK and Europe
* Wolseley gains after update
By David Brett
LONDON Dec 6 Britain's top share index
gained marginally on Tuesday, led by defensive stocks whose
gains oustripped losses sustained by financials and miners after
Standard & Poors ratings agency warned of a potential downgrade
to most euro zone countries.
S&P warned it may downgrade 15 out of 17 euro zone
countries, including top-rated Germany and France, if EU leaders
fail to agree on a plan to solve the debt crisis at a summit on
Friday.
S&P cited five reasons for its credit watch including
tightening credit conditions across the euro zone, continuing
disagreements from policymakers as to how to handle the crisis
and the rising risk of economic recession in the euro zone as a
whole.
"So maybe this is why the S&P warning has had little market
impact - investors have already been acting on the five S&P
concerns," said Louise Cooper, market strategist at BGC
Partners.
In a signal that investors remained cautious given the
uncertain economic outlook, defensive stocks led London's blue
chip index tentatively up 3.15 points, or 0.1 percent to
5,571.11 at 1132 GMT, having closed at a five-week high on
Monday
BGC's Cooper was not convinced the current rally in equities
can be sustained with so many of Europe's debt problems, which
saw the market fall as much as 18 percent at one point in 2011,
still unresolved.
"I am beginning to feel a bit like a party pooper failing to
get carried away with the excitement from the Merkozy meeting
(on Monday)," she said.
"These new treaties are merely putting right the mistakes of
the past, when the euro was created, they do little to deal with
the massive debt problem in the euro zone currently."
Evidence the debt problems were weighing on the region came
as the EU said the euro zone's economy barely grew in the third
quarter, with collapsing business confidence and slowing
industry pointing to a recession and likely giving the European
Central Bank grounds for an interest rate cut this week.
Philip Poole, global head of macro investment strategy at
HSBC Global Asset Management, said for the current equity rally
to be sustained macro economic indicators needed to improve and
EU leaders had to set down clear markers for deeper fiscal
integration. Until then a defensive environment would persist,
he said.
Safer stocks dominated the leaders as investors' mood turned
cautious, with Vodafone up 0.5 percent, British American
Tobacco up 0.6 percent and drugmaker Shire
nosing 1.1 percent higher.
In the pharmaceutical sector, Goldman Sachs reiterated its
"buy" rating on Shire, given continued market uncertainty, and
its preference for structural leaders in the sector
Wolseley, the world's biggest building supplies
company, led the FTSE 100 gainers list, rising 2.3 percent after
it posted a 16 percent increase in first-quarter trading profit.
Seymour Pierce, which said the results were ahead of its
expectations, raised Wolseley's rating to "hold" from "sell".
RISK ADVERSE
The riskier assets such as banks and miners
were weaker after S&P's warning as investors
switched into risk-off mode.
Miners such as Kazakhmys fell 0.7 percent, while
lenders Barclays and HSBC shed up to 1.3
percent.
HSBC's Poole said, however, that if risk stabilises then
commodity stocks look attractive on valuation grounds, given
their exposure to emerging market growth.
Confidence in the financial system needs to be restored
before the banks regain investors' faith, he added.
British retailers fell after a survey published overnight
said they suffered their biggest annual fall in underlying sales
since May last month after widespread discounts failed to lure
in pre-Christmas shoppers.
Debenhams, Next and Marks & Spencer
shed up to 2.0 percent after the firms suffered from unusually
mild November weather.
Analysts at Singer Capital Markets cut their clothing
sector profit forecasts, taking them 5 percent below consensus
on average to reflect how difficult October and November have
been, and how margins will probably come under intense pressure
in December.