FTSE drops after see-sawing on EU summit concerns

* FTSE 100 down 0.4 percent
* Banks, insurers weaken on jitters ahead of EU summit
* ICAP biggest casualty, knocked by broker downgrade
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Dec 7 Britain's top shares fell on
Wednesday after comments from a German government official
eroded optimism about a comprehensive deal to solve the euro
zone's debt crisis at this week's crunch EU summit.
The FTSE 100 index ended down 21.81 points, or 0.4
percent, at 5,546.91, after a choppy day when the index hit an
intra-day high of 5,631.88.
The senior German government official, briefing reporters on
condition of anonymity, said Berlin is increasingly pessimistic
about the chances of a deal, accusing some governments of
failing to grasp the gravity of the situation.
This took the steam out of an early rally from the UK
benchmark inspired by a Financial Times report that
eleventh-hour talks had begun to create a bigger financial
"bazooka" to present to the European Union Summit on Thursday
and Friday.
"The markets are very nervous ahead of the summit. They
realise that in the past European officials have over-promised
and under-delivered -- there's absolutely no room for
disappointment this time around," said Henk Potts, market
strategist at Barclays Wealth.
"We have to get the comprehensive plan, and we have to get
the details of that. Without that then of course markets have
the potential to go back into reverse again."
Joshua Raymond, market strategist at City Index, said:
"There is every chance that with the stakes so high and all
investor attention towards developments in Brussels, we could
see a very edgy and nervy market over the course of Thursday and
Fridays sessions, with prices reacting to all news, rumour and
speculation out of Belgium."
Riskier assets such as banks and insurers
, which stand to benefit most from a successful debt
package as it would shore up confidence in the financial system,
ended the day in negative territory.
Traders said that any surprises from the European Central
Bank, which holds its last monetary policy meeting for the year
on Thursday -- with an expectation for a rate cut -- could also
trigger sharp moves in the markets.
ICAP dropped 4.4 percent, the biggest FTSE 100
faller, as traders cited the impact of a downgrade of the
inter-dealer broker by Morgan Stanley to "equal-weight" from
"overweight".
Traders said the downgrade include a 2012-13 forecast for
reduced earnings in the European banking sector by 7-9 percent
to reflect the impact of further de-leveraging and weaker
underlying economic prospects.
Despite a likely recession in the euro zone next year,
Citigroup said it remained bullish on European equities, which
it said are poised to deliver returns of 15-20 percent in 2012.
The bank said this is down to cheap valuations, expected
policy changes in the region and with no global recession in
sight, although it leaned towards defensives in selecting
favoured stocks.
Citigroup said it favoured industries with international
exposure and low leverage, and was "overweight" on health care,
oil and gas, basic resources, personal and household goods
insurance and food and beverage companies.
Among FTSE 100 risers, Burberry climbed 0.8 percent
as Liberum Capital started coverage of the luxury goods firm
with a "buy" rating and 1,535 pence 12-month price target.
"Burberry has reached an inflexion point. After more than a
decade of restructuring, the cost of sorting out legacy issues
and investment in a growth platform is set to fade as both sales
and margins accelerate," Liberum said in a note.
Ex-dividend factors clipped 0.43 point off the FTSE 100
index, with AB Foods and Investec both trading
without their dividend attractions.
Investec could also be one of three companies to leave the
FTSE 100 when the latest quarterly reshuffle of the index is
announced after the London market close on Wednesday.
Inmarsat and Lonmin are also expected to be
demoted to the FTSE 250.