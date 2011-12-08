FTSE rises ahead of EU summit, rate decisions

* FTSE up 0.2 percent
* EU summit, BoE and ECB rate decisions eyed
* Miners higher, Kazakhmys, Antofagasta gain on upgrades
* Tesco down after Q3 update
By David Brett
LONDON Dec 8 Britain's FTSE 100 were
higher on Thursday morning ahead of interest rate decisions from
the British and European Union central banks and an EU summit,
where it was hoped a deal will be struck to end the euro zone's
two-year debt crisis.
The benchmark index was up 12.10 points, or 0.2
percent, to 5,559.01 by 0918 GMT, having fallen 0.4 percent on
Wednesday. Miners led Britain's top share index
higher, helped by a swathe of broker comment.
Traders said any moves were likely to be tentative until
something official comes out of Europe, with the summit set to
conclude on Friday. For the time being, the index was seen in
the 5,500-5,600 range of the past six trading days.
Early gains echoed a rise overnight on Wall Street, which
came on the back of talk of a coordinated G20 bailout fund for
Europe, to be lent via the International Monetary Fund, later
denied by an IMF spokesman and a G20 official.
"What we are looking for at the summit is a commitment to
further union and fiscal integration, which is what the euro
zone needs to fix this problem," David Morrison, market
strategist at GFT Global, said.
Morrison said if investors were long of equities heading
into the summit he would advise hedging, such as a small short
on the FTSE, just in case politicians disappointed again.
"The FTSE has come a long way running on fumes so there is a
potential for a nasty sell-off (if the markets do not get what
they want)."
As EU leaders sit down to discuss how to end the region's
debt crisis and calm nervous markets, the Bank of England and
European Central Bank could provide a lift to investors when
they announce their latest interest rate decisions at 1200 GMT
and 1245 GMT, respectively. Traders were looking for signs of
the banks pumping more cheap money into the financial system.
Economists expected the Bank of England to keep interest
rates at their record low of 0.50 percent and to wait before
expanding its current asset purchase programme, which ends in
February.
The ECB, however, was expected to cut rates and unveil a new
package of bank aid, while investors will also look for any hint
the central bank will intensify its bond buying support for the
euro zone's struggling peripheral economies, setting the stage
for Friday's critical euro zone summit.
DIGGING DEEP FOR GAINS
Copper miners Kazakhmys and Antofagasta
rose up to 2 percent, as Nomura lifted its respective ratings on
the firms to "neutral" and "buy".
"Copper equities offer attractive value, with the sector
trading at 0.8 times NPV and 4 times 2012E EV/EBITDA ...
Furthermore, companies have the ability to reinvest in growth
with the majority having unleveraged balance sheets."
Traders said Anglo American, up 1 percent, was being
helped by an upgrade to "overweight" by Morgan Stanley, which
said a management focus on shareholder value and the company's
best-in-class free cash flow generation were not reflected in
the share price.
As the risk trade appeared to be back on in early deals,
banks climbed higher as a sector.
Trading in Standard Chartered was choppy
after the Asia-focused bank said income growth will be "just
below" its 10 percent target this year as the euro zone debts
crisis slows activity in its key Asian markets, adding to
problems in India and Korea.
Citigroup said the sovereign and banking crisis in the euro
zone will lead to a protracted recession.
The broker said it favoured emerging market plays in the
developed world and is "overweight" in British equities due to
its heavy weighting of commodity companies and remains "neutral"
on Europe excluding Britain, given the current concerns.
However, it suspected the region will enjoy considerable
outperformance if authorities take credible steps to address
sovereign concerns.
There was more gloom for the retailers in the face of
austere economic conditions in Europe, following weak results
from German group Metro and British company Kesa over
the past two sessions, as Tesco issued a lacklustre
third quarter update.
Tesco shed 0.7 percent, after the world's no. 3
retailer posted what Seymour Pierce said was an "uninspiring"
third-quarter trading update, with sales down for a fourth
quarter in a row, prompting the broker to cut its rating for the
stock to "hold" from "buy".
Credit Suisse said economic conditions in Europe will likely
lead to a difficult recession, although it was no longer
factoring a global recession into its valuations and believed
the stocks in its coverage were pricing in low growth.
Elsewhere, oil major BP shed 1.5 percent after the
oil company was hit with five more safety citations from the
U.S. government.
It also received the latest legal salvo from a major
contractor, as it continues to deal with fallout from last
year's massive oil blowout in the Gulf of Mexico.
There were no major British economic data due to be released
on Thursday.